WATCH Tyson Fury Get Knocked Down By A Titanic Punch From Deontay Wilder, But Amazingly Gets Up And Finishes The Fight

Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury and he got back up 😳☠️ pic.twitter.com/tvGQRyuZ2o — Athlete Tweets 🏈🏀⚾️ (@AthleticDesires) December 2, 2018

Tyson Fury deserved to win the WBC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, but he had to settle for a controversial split draw. He didn’t just outbox Wilder for nine of the 12 rounds of the fight, he somehow got up from the devastating punch he ate from the champion in the final round.

Fury didn’t just get up, he finished the bout taunting Wilder and landing punches of his own. Wilder had dropped Fury in the ninth round as well, but the latter still masterfully outboxed his opponent in almost every round.

Still, somehow, one judge actually scored the fight for Wilder and another one had it as a draw. Both of them were dead wrong. Fury deserved to win the fight and most in the boxing community seemed to feel the same way:

I'm sick from this decision. I'm a Joshua fan but also one that knows Fury is a smart boxer, very smart. What a robbery! I hope ABC investigates the two judges who gave it a draw n to Wilder so they explain how they got to that conclusion pic.twitter.com/F09mVEB5pK — Smoocho Dankwa Inana (@onumonu) December 2, 2018

I just saw @Tyson_Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss to outbox the WBC Heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw! In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared. #WilderFury2 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

Fury vs Wilder punch stats… Jabs landed:

🥊 Fury – 46 of 223 (21%)

🥊 Wilder – 40 of 248 (16%) Power shots landed:

🥊 Fury – 38 of 104 (37%)

🥊 Wilder – 31 of 182 (17%) Total:

🥊 Fury – 84 of 327 (26%)

🥊 Wilder – 71 of 430 (17%) And one judge give it Wilder 115-111 🤨 pic.twitter.com/b7AM57cPvg — TeamFA (@TeamFA) December 2, 2018

The reaction of both Wilder and Fury say everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/jjxE75W5j2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 2, 2018

A draw, I understand (even tho I feel Fury won by a 2 or 3 rds). With 2 knockdowns & round here or there for Wilder and you have a draw in some people’s eyes. But 115-111 for Wilder is terrible, just terrible !! That’s what’s wrong with boxing. Fury’s stock went up !!!!! — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) December 2, 2018

It was a great fight overall, but it was somewhat ruined by poor judging. Fury’s record is now 40-0-1 with 39 amazing knockouts. That KO rate is what made Fury’s recovery all the more impressive. Fury’s record is now 27-0-1. Even though the consensus belief is that Fury deserved to win the fight, both men may have seen their stocks rise.

Wilder showed resilience after being outboxed for most of the fight. To land the punch he did in the 12th round says something about his stamina and power. Fury’s toughness can never be questioned again. He looked like the WWE’s Undertaker as he got back to his feet after suffering the knockdown.

It seems inevitable. There will be a rematch, and while everyone seems upset about the decision, fans will likely be more excited about the second fight. Initially, fight fans believed the winner of this fight was supposed to face Anthony Joshua in a unification bout in April 2019.

That was supposed to be the big money fight in the heavyweight division, and a bout between Fury or Wilder and Joshua would be a big draw. However, now Fury and Wilder could likely double the $3 million and $4 million purses, respectively, that they took home for their work on Saturday.