7 Best Bowling Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Choosing the correct bowling shoe can be a vital piece to improving your game. You need to find the right combination of performance, comfort, style, and, for many, price. If you’re uncomfortable or sliding all over the lane, you likely won’t be putting up big scores.
So what the best bowling shoes for men? Well, we’ve compiled a list below of some of the top brands in the business like Dexter, Brunswick, Strikeforce, and more. Take a read through, check out the pros and cons, and choose the best the one for you.
-
1. Dexter Pro Am II Bowling ShoesPrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- Soft man-made upper adjusts for a custom fit to provide comfort and durability
- It features a classic rubber outsole with a raised heel and push-off sole
- Fully fabric-lined with a padded tongue and collar for added comfort and flexibility
- Available in right-foot only
- Available in 1 color only (Black)
- Some users felt the shoes were too stiff
The Pro Am IIs are some of the most popular men's golf shoes from Dexter and provide comfort, stability, and durability.
- It has a soft man-made upper with a Blucher pattern for an adjustable fit for added comfort and support, while providing flexibility. They are fully fabric-lined with a padded tongue and collar which provides even more comfort.
- The Pro Am II has a classic rubber outsole with a raised heel and a rubber push-off sole. The shoes are also lightweight, coming in at about 1.3 pounds. Note: the Pro Am II are for right-handed only.
Find more Dexter Pro Am II Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
2. KR Strikeforce Flyer Bowling ShoePrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Komfort-Fit is designed to provide long-lasting comfort
- The sturdy, soft man-made upper gives maximum support
- The non-marking rubber outsole provides excellent traction
- Some users felt the shoes weren't conducive to sliding
- Some users felt the shoe doesn't fit true to size
- Some users felt the shoes were on the heavy side
The KR Strikeforce Men's Flyer Bowling Shoes combine style, performance, and durability at an excellent price.
They feature a soft, yet sturdy, man-made upper for maximum support and durability. As for comfort, you'll be covered in that department as the shoe is fully-lined with a padded tongue and collar as well as having Strikeforce's Komfort-Fit design. The Flyers also have a non-marking rubber outsole for perfect traction and a microfiber slide pad with FlexSlide Technology for smooth slides.
Available in five different color schemes -- Black/Mag Blue is pictured -- the shoes come in a variety of sizes up to 14.
Find more KR Strikeforce Flyer Bowling Shoe information and reviews here.
-
3. Brunswick Vapor Bowling ShoesPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The foam padded collar and tongue provide maximum comfort
- The synthetic upper is designed to maximize performance
- The extra light molded EVA outsole provides excellent support and adds to durability
- Some users felt they didn't slide well
- Some users felt the shoes didn't run true to size
- Only comes in 2 colors and not all sizes are available
If you're looking for an affordable shoe from a highly-reputable company in the industry which offers high performance, then look no further than the Brunswick Vapor.
The shoe features synthetic uppers which deliver high performance, while the extra light elastomeric polymer (EVA) outsole provides flexibility and stability. The collar and tongue feature soft padding for added comfort. And the Vapors are designed to slide thanks to the microfiber slide soles.
For the price and quality construction, the Brunswick Vapors are some of the best bowling shoes for men in 2019.
Find more Brunswick Vapor Bowling Shoe information and reviews here.
-
4. BSI #571 Bowling ShoePrice: $42.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The lightweight rubber outsole is durable and non-marking
- The action leather upper is both durable and flexible
- The shoe features a common microfiber sliding sole
- Only available in 1 color
- Some users felt the shoe doesn't slide well
- Some users felt the shoes ran a bit large
Another pair you can get for under $50 is the BSI #571. This shoe is an older model, but it's one of the most popular the company makes.
Some of the highlights include a lightweight durable rubber outsole, an action leather upper which provides flexibility and support, and a soft plush insole which promotes maximum comfort. The #571 is also designed to slide thanks to its microfiber sliding sole.
The shoe, which features a stylish embroidered logo, is also available in different models. Check out a wider selection of the BSI Men's Bowling Shoes at Amazon.
Find more BSI #571 Bowling Shoe information and reviews here.
-
5. Storm Gust Bowling ShoesPrice: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The shoe features a stylish and supportive design, including a lightweight, cotton canvas upper
- There are S8 microfiber slide soles on both shoes
- There are side vents to promote extra breathability
- Some may not prefer the canvas construction
- Some users felt there wasn't enough cushion in the heel
- Only 2 colors are available
The Storm Gust Bowling Shoe has a bit of a different construction than the others on the list as it features a modern cotton canvas upper, which is both stylish and effective. Storm is a very popular player in the bowling game as they make not only shoes, but balls, bags, accessories, and more.
The lightweight shoe has a Blucher upper pattern with side vents for extra breathability. Also for added comfort, there is a padded tongue and a soft, removable EVA footbed.
Other highlights of the Gust are a non-marking rubber outsole and S8 microfiber slide soles, which are featured on both shoes.
Find more Storm Gust Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
6. Pyramid Ram Bowling ShoesPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The universal slide shoes are suitable for both right- and left-handed players
- The heels are rubber, which help with braking and balance
- Very durable thanks to heavy duty stitching and metal shoelace eyelets
- Some users say the shoe sole is too slippery
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
- Only available 1 color
Another affordable pair, the Ram Bowling Shoes from Pyramid are high-performance and can be used by both right- and left-handed players thanks to the universal slide soles.
One of the highlights are the felt sole, which are easy to break-in for getting perfect slides. Other features include a rubber sole, which helps with braking and balance, and heavy duty stitching, which helps with durability.
Another positive, these Rams are backed by a 2-year warranty. If you're looking to save a buck without sacrificing quality, these are some of the best bowling shoes for men on the market.
Find more Pyramid Ram Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
7. Dexter V Strap Bowling ShoesPrice: $46.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each shoe features universal, S8 microfiber slide soles
- Each shoe is fully fabric-lined with a padded tongue and collar for extra comfort
- It has a classic outsole with a raised heel for excellent balance and
- Some might prefer laces to Velcro straps
- Some might find the shoes to be a bit chunky
- Some users thought the shoe didn't run true to size
Dexter's second installment on the list come in the form the V-Strap Bowling Shoe, which instead of laces features two Velcro straps for closure. That way you can get the exact custom fit you're looking for.
While the strap style isn't for everyone, they have features that can match up with most popular shoes out there. They have universal, S8 microfiber soles, which are designed to help you get proper sliding. And the classic outsole with the raised heel help with braking and balance.
As for comfort and stability, the Dexter V-Strap has a fully-lined inside with a padded tongue and collar with a soft, yet durable, man-made upper.
Find more Dexter V Strap Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
