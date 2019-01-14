Rams vs. Saints: Odds & Spread for NFC Championship 2019

The New Orleans Saints will host the L.A. Rams in the NFC Championship. According to OddsShark, the Saints are favored by 3.5 points in the opening spread and the over-under is set for 56.5 points. The Rams moneyline odds start at +155.

The Saints are still the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +175, while the Rams are third with +350 odds. New Orleans went 10-6 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 8-7-2.

Los Angeles picked up a big playoff win thanks to a dynamic duo at running back in Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. After the game, Sean McVay spoke about why the team decided to rely on their rushing attack.

”I think that was a big part of what we wanted to be able to do and our guys were creating great movement,” McVay said per the Turf Show Times. “We were getting efficient runs on early downs, so you’re able to get consecutive ones off. When we had to throw it, I thought (QB) Jared (Goff) made some big-time throws. Guys came up in the clutch. I thought we protected really well when we did decide to throw it as well. You want to be able to be a balanced offense and we were fortunate throughout the year to be able to have some success running it or throwing it, based on what we felt like was the best way to attack. We had so much respect for this defense going in. It was a big challenge. I thought (Run Game Coordinator) Coach (Aaron) Kromer and the offensive line and our offensive coaching staff just getting a great gameplan together and then ultimately, the players executing was special.”

The Rams could find it more difficult to run against a Saints defense that has been one of the best in the NFL at stopping the run.

The Saints Topped the Rams in Their Week 9 Matchup

The Rams and Saints squared off in early November in a Week 9 matchup. New Orleans topped Los Angeles 45-35 in a game that was not that close for the majority of the contest. The Rams needed a late comeback to get within striking distance, but the Saints always looked in control of the game.

The NFC Championship will be a different matchup. New Orleans has only scored 30 or more points once in their last six games. The Saints offense has not looked as prolific as it did earlier this season. However, New Orleans will have the advantage of playing in the Superdome, one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL.



Rams Cornerback Marcus Peters Told Sean Payton to “Keep Talking” After L.A. Lost to New Orleans

Rarely do we see trash talk between a player and coach. Earlier this season, we got just that after Rams cornerback Marcus Peters called out Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s—,” Peters told ESPN after their first matchup. “We going to see him soon, you feel me? Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines too. So tell him to keep talking that s—. I hope he see me soon, you feel me? Then we going to have a good li’l, nice li’l bowl of gumbo together.”

Peters was responding to Payton noting they liked Michael Thomas being covered by Peters.

“They were going to travel Marcus to him, and that was fine by us,” Payton explained to ESPN. “We thought we really liked that matchup — a lot.”