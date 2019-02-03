Boomer Esiason’s Son, Gunnar, Tweets About the Super Bowl

Boomer Esiason’s son, Gunnar Esiason, tweeted about the Super Bowl on February 2- but not to talk about his father’s involvement.

On February 2, the 27-year-old wrote, “Am I the only one who hopes Imagine Dragons gets a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and chance to totally redeem themselves after the dumpster fire that was the National Championship performance?”

Gunnar has become well-known for his work at the Boomer Esiason Foundation in Garden City, New York, which works to raise awareness, education, and quality of life for those living with or affected by cystic fibrosis. As he is living with the affliction himself, his mission is particularly poignant.

Here’s what you need to know about what he’s been up to recently:

Gunnar Announced on February 1 That He Had Lived His First Full Year Without a Pulmonary Exacerbation

The last 5 years has been the hardest. I have gone through periods of time where I've been oxygen dependent; I have had chronic fevers, muscle aches, shortness of breath, recurrent lung bleeds and thousands of reasons to give up. — Gunnar Esiason (@G17Esiason) February 1, 2019

On February 1, Gunnar released a Twitter thread that gave an update on his overall health and mental well-being. Gunnar wrote, “For the first time in close to 15 years, I went a full year without suffering from a # cysticfibrosis pulmonary exacerbation. Sure, chemistry has played it’s role, but the answer to my problems has been erasing the victim mentality.”

He continued,

“The last 5 years has been the hardest. I have gone through periods of time where I’ve been oxygen dependent; I have had chronic fevers, muscle aches, shortness of breath, recurrent lung bleeds and thousands of reasons to give up. Erase the word, ‘victim’ from your vocabulary and lifestyle… and do the same with the word, ‘quit.’ You, too, can achieve anything you set your mind to. Mental fortitude has gotten me to where I am today, and I hope it can do the same for you.”

In response to a Twitter user asking if he was implying that “mind over matter” was a guaranteed outlook, he replied, “No… I’m also a realist. I know that regardless of what I do, shit is going to happen to me that I can’t control. I seek to mitigate risk by controlling the variables that I can control, and it comes down to overall self-discipline.”

Boomer Has Long Been an Advocate of His Son’s Disease, & Appeared With Him on the Cover of Sports Illustrated in 1993

Boomer and his then-two-year-old son Gunnar appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1993, under the title “A Quarterback’s Crusade: Boomer Esiason and his son, Gunnar, battle a deadly disease.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2014, Gunnar, who was a high school football coach at the time, said, “Imagine having bronchitis. All day, every day.”

Boomer said to Sports Illustrated, “We want Gunnar to find a beautiful girl, to get married, have his own family. The reality is that there are going to be significant fights ahead.”

In an article for The Cincinnati Enquirer in 2017, Boomer wrote,

“For Gunnar, we have had multiple attempts with clinical trials, but little success. The speed at which new drugs are reviewed and approved will directly impact the chances that a new treatment – whether it be in a research laboratory or one that is entering the clinical trial process – is the one to save his life. This is laudable in every way, but our work is far from over. Again, my son is beating the odds and surviving this disease. But the fact that there is no available treatment to address the underlying cause of his CF should be enough to demand a more aggressive review of medicines that could save lives.”

In conclusion for the article, Boomer wrote, “Today, Gunnar is a successful 26-year old young man. I’m hopeful that he’ll live for many more years to come. With the right treatment, this moves from possible to reality.”