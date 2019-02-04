WATCH: Rob Gronkowski’s Diving Catch Sets Up First Super Bowl TD

The long and painful 3-3 tie in the 2019 Super Bowl was finally broken midway the fourth quarter. And the first touchdown of the game was set up by a huge grab from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to put the ball on the 1-yard line. The pass came with perfect touch from quarterback Tom Brady and led to the Patriots jumping up 10-3 with just minutes remaining.

Via the NFL’s official Twitter:

This pass!

THIS CATCH! Brady and Gronk looking GOOD. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/LJjHpUNVMj — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

It had been a brutal back-and-forth through the first three and a half quarters which featured no red zone chances for either team. The above play by the Patriots set up the first red zone attempt of the game.

As ESPN Stats & Info detailed, this was the second Super Bowl in history that was tied entering the fourth quarter and was the fewest combined points in history.

This is only the 2nd ever #SuperBowl that's tied entering the 4th quarter (Patriots-Eagles in SB XXXIX). It's also the fewest combined points through 3 quarters of a #SuperBowl. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Rob Gronkowski’s Catch Leads to Game-Winning Touchdown

When the game had wrapped up, it was a 13-3 win for the Patriots after that score gave the team the lead and a late field goal made it a two-possession game. Gronkowski’s performance was impressive, as he hauled in 6-of-7 targets for 87 yards, leaving him with the third-highest total of the game.

The only two players who topped Gronkowski in the Super Bowl included teammate Julian Edelman, who caught 10 passes for 141 yards and Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks (eight catches, 120 yards). Sony Michel also posted a strong final stat line with 18 carries for 94 yards and the one touchdown.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Carried Out of Super Bowl