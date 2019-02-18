WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019: Full Inductees List & Highlights

Every year, wrestling fans get the chance to watch their favorites make their way into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Last year, we revisited our childhoods as legends such as Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Mark Henry finally got inducted. The speeches provided by each Hall of Fame inductee evoked warm memories of some of the most iconic moments in all of professional wrestling. And it’s always amazing to see how each Superstar responds to their peers and the fans that supported them. For 2019, another batch of wrestling’s best and most memorable personalities will be greeted with a fresh WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Now without further ado, here’s a complete listing of every 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac)

One of the rowdiest wrestling stables of all time (and the group that caused school children to direct their crotch chops at teachers) is coming together for the WWE Hall of Fame. What’s so cool about the way that D-Generation X is getting inducted is the fact that both iterations of the group are being considered. The original trio (sans Rick Rude) of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna will be joined by the rest of the brazen gang.

The New Age Outlaws duo of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, plus the supremely underrated X-Pac are a part of that gang. But most importantly, Chyna is finally receiving the Hall of Fame honors she’s always deserved. Never mind her seedy past as a part of the adult film industry – Chyna’s impact on women’s wrestling should be honored in some form or fashion. Posthumously inducting her alongside the living members of WWE’s wildest stable is an amazing honor. And if you’re not down with that…well, you know what to do.