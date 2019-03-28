WATCH: Suns’ Devin Booker Tells Fan He’s Going for 50 vs. Wizards

On Wednesday night, Devin Booker game out of the gates hot and shouldering the bulk of the scoring load for the Phoenix Suns against the visiting Washington Wizards. After throwing down a slam, Booker turned to a fan and calmly told him “I’m going for 50”.

Just one night after he hung 59 points on the Utah Jazz, Booker was in alpha dog mode once again for the Suns. A natural scorer from all three levels, Booker is one of the best pure scoring talents in the NBA and has the green light to hunt for points late in this lost season.

Shooting an efficient 19-29 on the night, Booker put up yet another 50 point performance, scoring 50 on the dot. The effort marked the fourth game with more than 40 points in the month of March alone for the young star.

Despite Booker’s efforts, the Suns would fall just short to the Wizards, losing 124-121 on a last-ditch shot at the buzzer. Deandre Ayton had an inefficient double-double, going for 14 points and 10 rebounds on 13 shots while Jamal Crawford posted a team-high seven assists to go with 12 points off the bench.

Devin Booker’s Big Night Highlights Suns Need For Another Star

Over the month of March, Devin Booker has further cemented his status as one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. While Booker is far from the best defensive player, his offensive value far exceeds his defensive deficiencies. However, the Suns have somehow gotten worse over the course of Booker’s tenure.

This isn’t the first time that Booker has gotten hot and it surely won’t be his last. Despite having the reputation as a streaky shooter, Booker’s stats are relatively consistent from month to month with the exception of March. In March, Booker is averaging over 22 shots per game along with getting to the free throw line over 10 times per game, nearly four more times per game than in his previous highest month. With the green light to attack, Booker has been more effective getting to the basket and is producing some monster results with a very limited supporting cast.

Deandre Ayton looks to be a solid piece moving forward but the rookie big man still needs a bit more seasoning at the NBA level to fulfill his true two-way potential. Where the Suns need the most help is at the point guard position in order to help hide Booker defensively while taking some of the playmaking responsibility off his hands. While it is perfectly fine for Booker to be taking 20+ shots per game, he needs a secondary offensive playmaker in order to lighten his load and allow him to focus on doing what he does best.

The Suns will likely look to the top of the draft for a long-term solution to pair in the backcourt with Booker (unless they land the first pick), so keep an eye on Ja Morant as a possible target for the Suns. While the defensive pairing of Booker and Morant would leave more to be desired, the offensive upside would be tantalizing and Booker has the physical skills to one day be a plus defender.