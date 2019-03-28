In his 17th year at Florida State, head coach Leonard Hamilton is one of the most well recognized and respected coaches at the NCAA level. With only two losing seasons to his name (both in his first three seasons), Hamilton has helped to establish FSU as a powerhouse program in the ACC. With such a strong resume and near unmatched level of experience, it would make sense that Hamilton commands a hefty salary for his services.

"Not many people think we have a chance to be where we are. We've just got to stay focused."@FSUHoops head coach Leonard Hamilton and guard Terance Mann on advancing to the #Elite8! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Cvc90nSgCp — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

Leonard Hamilton Salary: How Much Does FSU Coach Make?

Despite his resume and coaching a high profile team in college basketball’s biggest conference, Hamilton is actually relatively underpaid compared to some of his ACC coaching brethren. According to USA Today, Hamilton is set to bring in a total salary of $2,250,000 (including bonuses).

Compared to fellow long tenured ACC coaches Jim Boeheim, Mike Krzyzewski, Tony Bennett, Chris Mack, and Roy Williams he makes nearly half as much in terms of his total yearly salary. This is most likely attributed to FSU’s inability to make an exceedingly deep run in the NCAA tournament despite strong showings in both regular season and conference tournament play under Leonard Hamilton’s reign.

FSU March Madness NCAA Tournament Path to Championship

Facing off with a brutal Sweet 16 matchup against the dominant Gonzaga Bulldogs, FSU gets an unfortunate draw. However, Gonzaga has shown the ability to be vulnerable when chased off the three-point line and Florida State is a rangy and athletic team that is great at contesting shots. Gonzaga should certainly get theirs but expect Florida State to make things a bit more difficult and keep the upset chances alive and well throughout the matchup.

Should Florida State get past top-seeded Gonzaga, they face the winner from the battle of defensive juggernauts in Texas Tech and Michigan. Once again, things shouldn’t be easy but Florida State doesn’t match up poorly with either team and could very possibly pull off yet another upset to punch their tickets to the Final Four.

Once in the Final Four, FSU would almost certainly face Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils who have the talent and are rolling to the point where they should be able to overwhelm anyone that faces them out of the East. FSU played a healthy Duke very close during their first meeting in January yet were overwhelmed by them in the ACC tournament. This would undoubtedly be their toughest test of the tournament and is the last opponent that would stand between FSU and a national championship berth. While it is tough to beat a team three times in a single season if anyone can pull it off it is the ultra-talented Duke Blue Devils and their roster of first round draft picks.