Ryan Cline NBA Draft: Profile & Projections for Purdue Guard

Ryan Cline’s shooting has Purdue one win away from the Final Four, but does the Boilermakers guard have what it takes to play in the NBA? Cline is not listed on ESPN’s top 100 list and projects to go undrafted in the majority of mock drafts.

This does not mean Cline has no chance at the NBA as plenty of players have entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Even if Cline does not get drafted, his shooting ability will earn him an invite to play in the NBA Summer League. Cline averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the three-point line this season.

Cline had his best game of the season in the Sweet 16. Cline dropped 27 points and made seven three-pointers in Purdue’s win over Tennessee to advance to the Elite Eight. Cline holds the ball above his head when he shoots, but Purdue head coach Matt Painter noted he does not believe his form needs adjusting.

“I’ve never seen anybody shoot the basketball in his fashion,” Painter explained to the Daily Progress. “It looks like he’s fly fishing to me. I’ve never once said one word to him about his shot because I don’t know what the hell to say to him, you know? Just keep shooting it. Get in rhythm.”

Purdue teammate Matt Haarms described Cline’s Sweet 16 performance against the Vols.

“He deserves this attention right now, because he was amazing for us,” Haarms told the Journal & Courier. “He was so special. The best game he’s played all year, for sure. When we needed him most, we needed someone to step up, he answered the call.”

Here is a look at my NBA draft profile of Cline.

Ryan Cline’s NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Cline is a pure shooter who can get his shot in a variety of ways. Cline thrives coming off screens and can hit threes even when he is off-balance. Cline has a nice step-back jumper as well. While Cline’s strength remains his shooting, the Purdue guard can utilize his pump fake to attack the basket thanks to his shooting ability.

Cline is also an underrated passer. When Cline is in the zone, his shooting ability is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

WEAKNESSES: The biggest question surrounding Cline is whether he has the quickness and athleticism needed to guard NBA players. Cline is likely to be a liability on defense and lacks the athleticism of most NBA players. While shooting is a valuable commodity at the next level, Cline’s game is a bit one-dimensional, and it is hard for him to contribute if his shot is not falling.

SUMMARY: Cline is one of the best shooters in college basketball. The question is whether NBA teams believe his shooting can offset his potential defensive deficiencies. Cline still has some work to do to get drafted, but we can expect NBA teams to want to see how he performs on their NBA Summer League roster.