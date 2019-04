Carmelo Anthony Wearing Hats Instead of Hoodies During Workouts

Hoodie Melo is a thing of the past!

Beanie Melo has entered the building.

Videos of NBA free agent working out with trainer, Chris Brickley at Manhattan’s Lifetime Fitness are floating the internet and the former Denver Nugget, New York Knick and Oklahoma City Thunder is rocking a Skully.

Workouts with Brickley are nothing new. Last summer, Brickley told me that says he added more running and 3-point drills to Anthony’s basketball regimen.

“Right now, the emphasis is getting him in the best shape of his life,” Brickley told me on the Scoop B Radio Radio Podcast.

“Especially with the situation that he’s going to be in. We’re just trying to get him in situations where he can pick and pop and run the lane. I never want him to get tired.”

From Hoodie Melo to Beanie Melo…that’s a transition.

Worth noting: ‘Hoodie Melo’ generated a good amount of conversation amongst hoops fans. The 10-time NBA All-Star was performing well in the outfit and exuding swag. After some consistent conversation from the media and ex-teammate J.R. Smith, the second persona took off.

Hoodie Melo get a higher overall rating than the real Anthony on NBA 2K18.

In an interview on Scoop B Radio, 2K’s Social Media Manager Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K left the door open for a potential Hoodie Melo inclusion.

“Well yeah, he [Hoodie Melo] really is a thing,” Singh told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He is an imaginary character in our game at this moment. Meaning they’re not exactly sure what we are going to do with him and of course, you know there are rights issues with that too. So we will see what happens, but Hoodie Melo is definitely something that is interesting to us so we will see.”

Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

What next?

“I think Carmelo’s game still adapts to today’s game, it just has to be the right situation,” Sacramento Kings assistant coach Bobby Jackson told NBA writer, Landon Buford.

“With Carmelo’s situation being that he is 15 or 16 seasons in, will he be willing to take a back seat by coming off the bench and being a limited role player in that offense? I think that is the biggest question with Carmelo.”

The Rockets traded Anthony to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trade deadline and was later waived.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of LA losses occured.

Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

A long forward, Anthony is the epitome of today’s game, honestly.

He can score!

But he’s also contemplated retirement.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

“I hope above all else that whatever it is, however he wants it to end, he gets to walk away and go down on his own terms,” Quentin Richardson, Anthony’s former Knicks teammate told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

“You don’t get better sitting out of basketball,” TNT’s Charles Barkley told me.

What about next season?

“It might be over,” said Barkley.

Yikes.

“I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Basketball Society Online’s Landon Buford during the regular season.

“Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

“He’s a great player,” New York Knicks captain, Lance Thomas told me in December.