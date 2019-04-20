Hubie Brown: Where Did ESPN NBA Analyst Coach?

Former coach Hubie Brown signed an extension with ESPN prior to this season to be an NBA analyst for the broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Mark Jones.

Brown, who coached basketball for more than 30 years at the college and pro level, has been broadcasting since the 1970s, primarily with the Connecticut-based media company as well as Turner Sports. He’s been ESPN’s top analyst since 2004 and has called 17 NBA Finals, most for anyone on TV.

His coaching career spanned several different teams, as well as different leagues. Let’s take a quick look at his previous spots before he jumped aboard the ESPN ship.

Hubie Brown Coaching Career

Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award co-recipient: Hubie Brown guided the ABA's Kentucky Colonels to title in 1975; two-time NBA COY pic.twitter.com/JGdsumxG0r — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 4, 2017

After a few seasons assisting at Duke, he joined Larry Costello’s staff for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972. Milwaukee made the NBA Finals in 1974 with future Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, but lost in 7 games to the Boston Celtics (the team that Brown covers tonight in the Eastern Conference 1st Round versus the Pacers).

This led to him taking over the Kentucky Colonels, a Louisville-based team in the now-defunct American Basketball Association, the following season. They won the 1975 ABA title with Hall of Fame center Artis Gilmore.

After another year with the Colonels, he returned to the NBA to lead the Atlanta Hawks. In 10 seasons of coaching between them and the New York Knicks, he compiled a 341-410 record. After a 4-12 start to the 1986-87 season, his contract was terminated.

He was also fired in Atlanta after missing the playoffs with a 31-48 mark.

16 years after his stint with the Knicks, he took the job with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was paid $10 million over 3 years to fill in for the fired Sidney Lowe, who had led the 2002 team to an 0-8 start. At the time, this is what ESPN reported:

The 69-year-old Brown, a former head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and Knicks, has been working NBA telecasts for Turner Sports since 1987. His hiring will be announced at a 4 p.m. ET news conference. Brown was en route to Memphis on Tuesday afternoon and will be introduced to the media Wednesday. WFAN Radio in New York reported that Brown will be getting a three-year contract worth $10 million.

He led the franchise to its first-ever playoff appearance in 2004, which resulted in a sweep to the San Antonio Spurs. A year later, he resigned only after 12 games.

Shortly after, he joined the ESPN/ABC broadcast team, and the rest is history. His overall coaching record is 528-559 and his teams appeared in 8 playoffs (ABA and NBA combined).