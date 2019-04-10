Can Tiger Woods Win a 5th Masters? He’s Among the Favorites

It’s the Super Bowl of golf betting this week with the Masters Tournament from Augusta National in Georgia. The Masters is the first and most prestigious of the four major championships on the PGA/European Tours and the only one held annually at the same course. Augusta National is arguably the most exclusive golf course in the United States.

Because the Masters is an invitational, the field is almost always the smallest of the four majors and it’s just 87 deep in 2019. The winner gets not just a place in history but also a green jacket, and the +700 favorite on the 2019 Masters odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com is Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. He’s trying for the career Grand Slam and is having a fantastic season on the PGA Tour, finishing in the Top 10 of every event he has entered. McIlroy won THE PLAYERS Championship last month.

McIlroy has joined Tiger Woods in 2000 as the only players since 1980 to have seven or more Top 10 finishes, including a win, on the PGA Tour before April in a year. McIlroy also has finished Top 10 in his past five trips to Augusta and should have won in 2011 but imploded on the back-nine Sunday.

American Dustin Johnson just lost his world No. 1 ranking back to England’s Justin Rose, but we feel pretty sure Johnson doesn’t care if he can win a first green jacket. DJ is the +1000 second-favorite at betting sites. He has finished Top 10 in his past three trips but missed in 2017 after slipping the day before the tournament was to begin and injuring himself. Johnson has two victories already this season but still just the one major championship on his career resume.

Rose is +1200 to win his first Masters with Woods at +1400 to win it a fifth time. Rose lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in 2017 – if there’s a playoff at Augusta National, it’s sudden death beginning on the 18th hole. Rose also was a runner-up by four shots to Jordan Spieth in 2015 and has never missed a cut at the Masters. Tiger’s last Masters win was way back in 2005 as he chases Jack Nicklaus’ record of six green jackets. Phil Mickelson is +4000 to join Woods with four Masters titles.

The best active player to never win a major? Probably Rickie Fowler, who is +1800 on this week’s golf odds. Fowler finished a shot behind winner Patrick Reed a year ago. Reed is +5000 to repeat, which no one has done since Woods in 2002. Reed’s best finish in four previous Masters before last year was 22nd with two missed cuts.

