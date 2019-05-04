Country House Becomes Second Biggest Kentucky Derby Longshot Ever

After a controversial overturned finish, Country House came away with the win over Maximum Security. After Maximum Security bumped and impeded War of Will rounding into the final stretch, Country House became the second biggest betting longshot in Kentucky Derby history. After a 15 minute delay to review, the winner was finally announced.

Country House Defies Odds & Becomes Second Biggest Kentucky Derby Longshot Ever

Objection in the Kentucky Derby – the stewards are looking into this incident… pic.twitter.com/VfcjoO1GiH — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 4, 2019

Going in at 65-1 odds, Country House became the second biggest longshot in Kentucky Derby History. Trailing only the legendary Donerail who won at 91-1 odds, Country House etched his name into the history books with the historic, yet controversial run. With most of the hype and focus surrounding Bob Baffert’s trio of favorites, the unheralded Country House came from out of nowhere to run a nearly perfect race. Sitting towards the top of the pack the entire race, Country House was part of the infraction against Maximum Security, yet recovered to finish second behind the disqualified Maximum Security.