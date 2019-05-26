LeBron James & Lakers Coach Seen With NBA Draft Target Darius Garland

Let the 2019 NBA Draft speculation run wild. The latest piece of news which came out will only add even more fuel to the chatter around the Los Angeles Lakers and Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland. While the Lakers hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, they could go a number of ways with the selection, one of which is to select Garland.

After the NBA world took notice of the fact that the former Vanderbilt guard was signed with Klutch Sports, it immediately created a connection to LeBron James. But the Lakers-Garland connection picked up steam when he was spotted with LeBron and Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon at a basketball game for James’ son, Bronny.

The photo was posted on social media, and revealed by Ball is Life.

Darius Garland was with Lebron today, watching Bronny‘s game. pic.twitter.com/d6jvT549EW — Deandre Hayton (@YCSNOW23) May 26, 2019

For what it’s worth, Garland is fully expected to be in the mix for the Lakers at No. 4, assuming they don’t opt to trade the pick. But considering all the chatter swirling about a potential trade for either Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal, that looks like somewhat of a longshot at times.

LeBron James’ Comment on Darius Garland Instagram Grabs

This isn’t the first time the connection between LeBron and Garland has grabbed the attention of Lakers fans. Just under a week ago, Garland posted on Instagram about the upcoming NBA draft and James showed him some love by sending a message to the young guard.

Although we can’t read into the Instagram comment all that much, the fact that James and Garland were spotted together at Bronny’s game with Simon is still noteworthy. Even going one step further, Heavy.com’s Jon Adams pointed out that Garland was at the Muhammad Ali documentary which LeBron and Maverick Carter produced.

As the above photo shows, Garland just so happened to be at last week’s HBO premiere of the Muhammad Ali documentary “What’s My Name?”, produced by James along with Maverick Carter.

This obviously doesn’t lock the former Vanderbilt guard in as the Lakers pick, but the fact he’s already built a friendship with LeBron could certainly play a role in the outcome.

Darius Garland’s Stats & Career With Vanderbilt

Lakers fans only have a small sample size of Garland’s play to go off when evaluating him as a draft prospect. He missed nearly the entire 2018-19 college basketball season due to a meniscus injury in his left knee. After playing in five games, Garland underwent surgery which ended his year.

In the five games the 19-year-old suited up for, he posted averages of 16.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. It’s worth noting that those marks were impacted by the fact that he only played two minutes in the game against Kent State when the season-ending injury occurred.

One performance from Garland certainly stood out, and it came during a 79-70 win over Liberty during Vanderbilt’s fourth game of the year. Garland racked up 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting while knocking down 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds and four assists for good measure.

