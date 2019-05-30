The Memorial Tournament Odds & Golf Betting Trends

There are four tiers of events on the PGA Tour. The top is comprised of the four major championships, with Tier 2 featuring the FedExCup playoff events, the Players Championship and the WGC tournaments. Tier 3 are those events that are mega-popular among players and have slightly limited fields because they are “invitationals,” while Tier 4 are all the rest.

This week’s Memorial Tournament would be Tier 3 and annually draws a spectacular field because it’s hosted by none other than Jack Nicklaus himself – thus players want to honor the Golden Bear by competing – and played at one of America’s top courses, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (suburb of Columbus). The course, designed by Nicklaus, is a par 72 measuring nearly 7,400 yards and also has hosted a Ryder Cup (1987) and Presidents Cup (2013).

While it’s a strong field, conspicuously missing are world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, who just repeated at the PGA Championship, and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. Both apparently are more focused on preparing for the U.S. Open in two weeks, where Koepka is the defending champion.

Rory McIlroy is the +900 favorite on the Memorial Tournament odds this week at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as he looks to win the event for the first time. He has been Top 10 his past two visits.

Tiger Woods (+1100 at sports betting sites) didn’t play between the Masters and PGA Championship and missed the cut at the PGA perhaps due to rust. He’s not making that mistake again as he’ll tee it up at Muirfield Village. Tiger’s next victory would be No. 82 on the PGA Tour, which would tie Sam Snead’s all-time record. Woods has won the Memorial a record five times, last in 2012. Tiger also holds the tournament record for margin of victory, coming by seven shots in 2001. Woods finished tied for 23rd last year.

Justin Thomas (+1800) had to miss the PGA Championship due to a wrist injury and hasn’t played since the Masters but is going to give it a go this week. Thomas has finished Top 10 at the Memorial the past two years. Former world No. 1 Justin Rose (+1600) of England is a clear Horse for the Course at Muirfield Village as he won in 2010 and was runner-up in 2015 and 2008.

Bryson DeChambeau, at +2800 on the golf odds for this week, is back to defend his 2018 title. He beat fellow American Kyle Stanley and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An in a playoff. There wouldn’t have been a playoff if DeChambeau hadn’t three-putted for bogey on his 72nd hole. The last repeat winner at the Memorial was Tiger in 2001. Americans have won the tournament three straight years and six of the past eight.

This will be the last warm-up tournament for many big-name players ahead of the U.S. Open as they will skip next week’s Canadian Open.

