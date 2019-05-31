Odell Beckham Jr. leaves New York behind in latest Nike ad

It’s a commercial that is likely to put a big smile on the faces of Cleveland Browns fans and send New York Giant fans into “Sicko Mode.”

Nike’s newest ad — which is called Dominate All Dimensions – begins with what appears to be the Statue of Liberty before zooming out and revealing an outstretched Odell Beckham Jr., portraying his now immortalized one-handed grab from 2015.

With Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode serving as the soundtrack, the the not so subtle imagery shows that OBJ — who was traded from the Giants to the Browns in the offseason — has moved on from his time in New York.

The camera then shows Beckham imitating the classic LeBron James chalk toss before the camera shifts back to New York to meet up with his old teammate, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley does his best Spiderman impression on the side of buildings before hitting the gridiron and leaving defenders in the dust — not too far off of reality.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year amassed over 2,000 total yards (1,307 rushing, and ‎721 receiving) a year ago. He was just the third rookie running back to accomplish that feat, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

The final Nike superhero to enter the picture is Khalil Mack, who is hanging out in a locker room full of real bears before busting through a wall and onto an NFL field.

The Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders last year and he was a game-wrecker, posting 12.5 sacks during his first year in the Windy City.

All three players have sky-high expectations this season, but OBJ is the only one on a new team.

While the ad celebrates Beckham’s new home, he hasn’t had the most encouraging start in Cleveland. He only attended a single session of the Browns’ OTAs and also missed voluntary mini camp.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t need too many words when asked about what Beckham has missed so far this offseason.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

Browns mandatory minicamp is June 4-6 and Beckham still has plenty of time to catchup on what he’s missed so far.