The Pats, Chiefs, Colts & Browns Are Favored to Win Their Divisions

If you are an American, there are three sure things in life these days: Death, taxes, and the New England Patriots winning the AFC East division.

Since a guy named Tom Brady took over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2001, the Patriots have won the AFC East every year but two: 2002 (New York Jets) and 2008 (Miami Dolphins), the latter when Brady was lost for the season in Week 1. To no surprise, Brady and the Pats are heavy -550 favorites on the odds to win the AFC East for an 11th straight season in 2019. They are easily the biggest division favorites on the board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Sure, most of the Patriots’ AFC East dominance has to do with how good they and Brady have been, but part of it is the fact the other three division teams – Dolphins, Jets and Buffalo Bills – have largely been lousy and keep cycling through starting quarterbacks and head coaches. The Dolphins have new guys in both spots this year, and the Jets have a new head coach, scooping up Adam Gase after Miami fired him following the 2018 campaign. New York is the second-favorite at +650, but unless Brady gets injured this division race is already over.

The only AFC division where there are three realistic contenders is the AFC North, with the Cleveland Browns (+125), Pittsburgh Steelers (+195) and Baltimore Ravens (+275). The Browns haven’t won the division since way back in 1989 or made the playoffs since 2002, but they are the “chic” team in the NFL this year. Cleveland closed 2018 strong and had a terrific offseason, including adding superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in trade. The Steelers, meanwhile, lost two offensive stars in running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown. Baltimore won the division last year thanks to a Week 17 win over the Browns.

In the AFC South, the Houston Texans are +275 at online betting sites to win it for the fourth time in five years, but the Indianapolis Colts are +105 favorites. The Colts finished a game behind the Texans last season but won the Wild Card Game in Houston, and Indy also had a great offseason in terms of player additions.

Out in the AFC West, led by reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs are -155 on those NFL odds to win the division a fourth straight season. The Los Angeles Chargers (+195) tied the Chiefs for the AFC’s best record in 2018 at 12-4 but lost a tiebreaker to the Chiefs and were relegated to the conference’s top Wild Card spot.

