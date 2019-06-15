Justin Rose’s Wife, Kate Rose, Helps Golfer Feed Hungry Kids

Justin Rose’s wife, Kate Rose, plays an integral role in the golfer’s foundation which focuses on feeding kids in need. The motto for the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation is “feeding hungry tummies and curious minds.”

The couple is feeding over 1,600 children at five schools in the Orlando area where they reside, per the foundation’s website. Justin also started the Birdies for Blessings campaign where he donates $100 for every birdie he makes to their Blessing in a Backpack campaign.

Blessings in a Backpack provides food for elementary school children across America who may otherwise have little or no food to eat on the weekends during the school year. Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program. $100 feeds one child for the entire 38-week school year.

“This program is very close to our hearts because Kate and I know Blessings in a Backpack fills a crucial void for children who might otherwise go hungry,” Justin said, per the foundation’s website. “I can’t expect to play good golf if I’m not properly nourished so how can we expect kids to go a full weekend without enough to eat and then be able to focus on learning the next school week.”

Kate Is a Former Gymnast Who Met Justin When She Worked at IMG

Kate and Justin met when she worked at IMG as the agency represented the golfer. The couple started dating in 2000 and got married in 2006. Justin is not the only athlete in the family as Kate was a standout gymnast in England.

Justin’s wife graduated from the University of Sussex. When the couple is not on the golf course, raising their two children and helping disadvantaged youth is what the couple is most passionate. Here is how Kate describes herself on Twitter.

Wife to Justin, Mum to Leo and Lottie, el presidente for our new Foundation to help feed and educate children in need

The Couple Has 2 Kids: Charlotte & Leo

The couple is the proud parents of two kids, Charlotte and Leo. Justin lost his dad, Ken Rose, to cancer in 2002 and his father is a big inspiration for how he raises their children.

“I tried to play golf how my dad taught me to, and I tried to play golf in a way that my kids can look up to,” Justin told Golf.com. “If you are in contention and things go your way, it’s a beautiful way of being rewarded professionally, but then kind of realizing why you do it and obviously realizing that family is first. It’s always a good reminder for me to try to be my best and to be a good role model for my children, but also make my dad proud.”

As Justin tries to win his second U.S. Open, it would have a little extra significance given the final round takes place on Father’s Day. Justin heads into the weekend as one of the golfers with the best chance to win at Pebble Beach.