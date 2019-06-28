Does Megan Rapinoe Have a Wife? Is She Married to Sue Bird?

Megan Rapinoe is not married to Sue Bird, but the two sports stars are in a serious relationship. Last summer, Rapinoe opened up about moving into Bird’s Seattle condo. The couple initially met at a sponsors event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and have been dating since September 2016, per The Seattle Times.

“It was kinda like, ‘OK, we both live in Seattle, we should be friends. Why aren’t we friends?’ ” Rapinoe told The Seattle Times.

Bird and Rapinoe are each one of the top athletes in their respective sport. They are also one of the most famous gay couples in sports, and Bird admits older fans approach them about the significance of their relationship.

“Gay marriage wasn’t legal then,” Bird explained to The Seattle Times. “But now they get to live their life. And in some ways, they’re just really thankful that there are younger people willing to push that envelope. They’re like, ‘Hey, I just want to say thank you. Because you guys have been living openly, it’s given me the confidence to do the same.’”

Bird & Rapinoe Balance Each Other Out

The couple admits to having opposite personalities. Bird prefers to keep her beliefs more private, while Rapinoe has been outspoken about a number of topics.

“We’re on opposite sides of the spectrum, but I think we pull each other a little bit towards the middle, which I think is healthy to have and a good balance,” Bird explained to Ad Week.

Bird Is a 3-Time WNBA Champion & 11-Time All-Star

The two athletes have a long list of accomplishments. Bird has won three WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm. She is an 11-time All-Star and been named to the All-WNBA team eight times.

During the offseason, Bird joined the Nuggets front office staff. Bird underwent knee surgery in May and continues to rehab to get back onto the court. Despite learning the ropes of an NBA front office in Denver, Bird noted she is still committed to playing basketball.

“I’m a player,” Bird noted to NBA.com. “I’m still focused on my playing career. I want to get the most out of that as possible. Whether I retire tomorrow or in 20 years, I just want to get as much out as I can. But with that I have an understanding that basketball’s not forever. At some point you’ve got to find something else, find your way, and that’s what’s so great about this. Hopefully with this process I can find out if I’m any good at this, if this is for me, and see what happens.”

The Couple Argues About Who Is the Better Athlete

Rapinoe and Bird play different sports, but that does not stop the couple from arguing about who is the better athlete. Bird emphasized to ESPN that they each have different strengths as athletes.