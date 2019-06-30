Phoenix Suns Roster & Starting Lineup After Ricky Rubio Signing

The Phoenix Suns have spent plenty of time searching for their point guard of the future and a player who can mesh alongside star guard Devin Booker. After adding center DeAndre Ayton in the 2018 NBA Draft, the need at point guard became an even bigger talking point. But it seems they’ve finally found their answer in 2019 NBA free agency.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns have agreed to sign former Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio. As Charania reports, it’s a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Free agent Ricky Rubio has agreed three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

This is a big move for the Suns, as Rubio is an exceptional passer and should be a great fit next to Booker in the backcourt. With that said, we’re going to take a look at the team’s roster and starting lineup ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season following this signing.

Phoenix Suns Roster & Starting Lineup With Ricky Rubio

*Notates expected starter

C: DeAndre Ayton*, Aron Baynes

PF: Josh Jackson*, Cameron Johnson, Dario Saric, Ray Spalding

SF: Mikal Bridges*, George King

SG: Devin Booker*, Ty Jerome

PG: Ricky Rubio*, Tyler Johnson, De’Anthony Melton, Elie Okobo

The Suns had TJ Warren on the roster until just before the 2019 NBA Draft, when they opted to trade his contract, along with the No. 32 overall pick to the Indiana Pacers for cash considerations. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the move, which created an interesting outlook for the team’s roster prior to the draft.

