Rory McIlroy WITB: What’s in the Bag & Buy the Clubs 2019

Coming off his dominant win at the RBC Canadian Open in early June 2019, I thought it would be a good time to research a Rory McIlroy WITB, or “what’s in the bag?”
Like Tiger Woods, McIlroy’s golf bag features a heavy dose of TaylorMade clubs, including his driver, woods, irons, wedges, and putter. In fact, the golf balls he hits are even TM.
Keep reading below to see exactly what clubs McIlroy carries in his TaylorMade Golf Bag and how you can get them for yourself.
1. TaylorMade Golf M5 DriverPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inverse T-Track has two 10g movable weights so you can position them to cater to your swing
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for more forgiveness on off-center shots
- Speed Injected Technology in the face maximizes ball speed and distance
- It probably isn't the best club for beginners
- Not all combinations of shaft, flex, and loft degree will be available
- It's a bit expensive
What Rory McIlroy uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9 Degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft.
What you can get: The M5, which is a Golf Digest 2019 Hot List Gold winner for golf drivers. The shafts available are the Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and the Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70. Lofts come in 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees and in both right- and left-handed models.
The 460cc driver has innovative technology such as Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximum distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia and Center of Gravity.
Find more TaylorMade Golf M5 Driver information and reviews here.
2. TaylorMade M6 Fairway WoodPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for more forgiveness on off-center shots with less spin
- This club caters to new players as there aren't any adjustable parts like loft or weighting
- The Speed Pocket provides more flexibility and extra forgiveness on off-center shots
- No adjustable weighting
- No way to adjust the loft
- Not all loft, shaft, and flex combinations will be available in right- and left-hand
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade M6 Fairway 3-Wood (15 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft.
What you can get: The M6 Fairway Wood comes in a number of different loft degrees — 15 (3 wood), 18 (5 wood), 21 (7 wood), and 24 (9 wood). Available in both right- and left-handed models, the M6 has a Fujikura Atmos Orange 6 in Regular, Senior, Stiff, or Extra Stiff flex.
The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, which is designed to reduce side spin for straighter shots, even if you make off-center contact. The Speed Pocket has a new TPU insert designed to improve ball speed for extra distance and playability. The steel head also features the new Inertia Generator which helps create more club speed.
Find more TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
3. TaylorMade M5 Fairway WoodPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loft Sleeve feature allow you to adjust the loft and lie
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for more forgiveness on off-center shots
- 65 gram movable weight allows you to adjust the draw and fade factor
- This club might be too advanced for new players
- McIlroy uses a 19 degree club, while this is available in 13 and 18 degrees only
- It is a bit pricey
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees) Fairway Wood with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft.
What you can get: Like many of the PGA pros, McIlroy doesn’t carry any hybrid golf clubs and instead opts for the traditional fairway woods. This particularr TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood is available in 2 lofts — 15 and 18 degrees. Although thanks to the Loft Sleeve feature, there are 12 different loft/lie combinations you can set with a +/-2 degree change.
Like the M5 Driver, the fairway wood also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology, which are designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots on off-center hits.
Another highlight of the M5 is the movable 65 gram weight, which you can adjust to get the perfect draw or fade positioning based on your swing.
Made of durable titanium, the M5 fairway woods are available for both right- and left-handed players in a Regular, Stiff, or Extra Stiff Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 75 graphite shaft.
Find more TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
4. TaylorMade Golf P-730 IronsPrice: $1,049.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The blade profile is smaller than most faces with cleaner lines
- Designed to provide smooth turf interaction on every shot
- Much of the weight is concentrated lower in the face which increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for extra forgiveness
- On the pricey side
- Beginners might have a tough time hitting with these
- These are only available for right-handed players
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade P-730 Irons (5 through 9) with Project X 7.0 steel shafts.
What you can get: TaylorMade P-730 Irons with Dynamic Gold steel shafts. There are a number of combinations of irons you can get, including sets that come with pitching wedges. Shaft flexes are available in Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff.
The TaylorMade P-730 Irons have been favorites of many PGA Tour pros, including Dustin Johnson, over the years. The blade-style features a smaller profile with cleaner lines and thinner top line. Much of the weight has been moved to the lower part of the face which helps increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI). This will help with forgiveness if you miss on your shot higher or lower on the face.
McIlroy also uses a TaylorMade P-750 4-iron.
These aren’t exactly cheap, so it might be a good idea to protect your P-730s with a new set of golf iron covers.
Find more TaylorMade Golf P-730 Irons information and reviews here.
5. TaylorMade Milled Grind WedgesPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The precision weight port moves 10 grams for an optimal Center of Gravity
- ZTP Groove technology is designed to get you maximum spin and control
- The advanced milling techniques milling techniques ensure precise sole geometry, leading edges, and scorelines
- Some users said they didn't have a great "feel" on contact
- Some users felt there was a glare off the shiny club head
- They are a bit expensive
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedges (52, 56, and 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts. While not exactly cheap golf wedges, their innovative technology and playability are some of the best on the market today.
What you can get: The TaylorMade Milled Grind and Hi-Toe Wedges are designed to provide maximum spin which will help you to get your shot into a specific target area.
The advanved milling techniques lead to precise sole geometry, leading edges, and scorelines for ideal turf interaction. The ZTP Groove technology has steeper side walls and sharper edges to promote maximum spin and control.
Another cool feature is the a weight port which moves 10 grams so you can get a custom Center of Gravity (CG) location for a lower launch angle and better spin rate.
The wedges are available in Low, Standard, and High Bounce options. It has a True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft and Golf Pride grips, the Tour Velvet 360s.
The Hi-Toe Wedges have a larger contact area to promote better contact, launch, and control.
Find more TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges information and reviews here.
6. TaylorMade Spider X Copper PutterPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The True Path Alignment System ensures an excellent pre-putt setup
- The re-designed head has a steel frame that is 30 percent heavier than previous models to minimize twisting for better control
- The re-designed weight ports (2, 6, or 12 grams) allow you to personalize the specs to cater to your liking
- It's on the pricey side
- The putter might be too advanced for new players
- Some might find the putter head a bit heavy at 320 grams
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade Spider X Copper Putter
What you can get: You can bet the base model of the TaylorMade Spider X Copper, one of the coolest and more innovative putters on the market today. It’s available in both right- and left-handed styles in 33, 34, or 35 inches.
This isn’t your typical putter as the mallet-style model features some unique technology to make it one of the more impressive clubs out there.
Some of the highlights include the True Path Alignment System, which ensures an excellent pre-putt setup; a re-designed head, which has a steel frame that is 30 percent heavier (320 grams) than previous models to help minimize twisting for better control and accuracy; and weight ports (2, 6, or 12 grams) that are designed to allow you to personalize the specs to cater to your stroke.
Find more TaylorMade Spider X Copper Putter information and reviews here.
7. TaylorMade TP5 Golf BallsPrice: $44.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed-Layer System is made of 4 stiff layers to produce more ball speed for extra distance
- Tri-Fast Core delivers maximum carry and low drag
- Designed to provide maximum spin on wedge shots
- These are probably best suited for better players
- These golf balls are designed to provide mid launch, so if you have trouble getting under the ball they could be tough to hit
- On the pricey side
What McIlroy uses: TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
What you can get: Well, you can get the same exact golf balls McIlroy uses. Some of the top-ranked golfers in the world use these (or the TP5x), including Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Jason Day. These golf balls feature some of the most innovative technology and are built to last.
Featuring a 5-layer technology, they are designed to give you the total combination of flight, velocity, feel, and control. It has a Tri-Fast Core that gives maximum carry and a low drag, while the Dual-Spin Cover is made of durable cast urethane and gives you excellent spin on wedge shots.
The Speed-Layer System is made of 4 increasingly stiff layers that helps with distance, control, and spin. The High-Flex Material (HFM) delivers high spring on contact, which leads to more ball speed.
Find more TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls information and reviews here.
