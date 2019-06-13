Rory McIlroy WITB: What’s in the Bag & Buy the Clubs 2019

What Rory McIlroy uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9 Degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft.

What you can get: The M5, which is a Golf Digest 2019 Hot List Gold winner for golf drivers. The shafts available are the Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and the Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70. Lofts come in 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees and in both right- and left-handed models.

The 460cc driver has innovative technology such as Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.

Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximum distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.

Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.

Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia and Center of Gravity.