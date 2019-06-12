Tuukka Rask Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the Bruins Goalie?

Tuukka Rask is the 6’3″, 32-year-old goaltender for the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins.

He is gearing up to backstop his team against the St. Louis Blues, champions of the National Hockey League’s Western Conference, in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. The series, tied three games a-piece, all comes down to tonight’s game at 8 p.m., with the Bruins enjoying home ice advantage at the TD Garden in Boston.

Rask was born to parents Jari and Irja on March 10, 1987 in Savonlinna, Finland. He was drafted 21st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Rask continued to play in the Finnish Elite League until 2007, when he moved to North America to transition to the North American style of play. Shortly after he arrived, Toronto traded Rask Boston, which assigned him to its American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

He Is Above the Average Height for an NHL Goaltender

At 6’3″, Rask is an inch taller than the average height of the 93 goaltenders who played in the NHL during the 2018-19 regular season, according to the stats compiled by Natural Stat Trick. On the short end of the spectrum is Vancouver Canucks goaltender Richard Bachman, who stands 5’10” tall. On the other end of the range is Dallas Stars netminder Ben Bishop, whose 6’7″ frame makes him the tallest goaltender in the National Hockey League, and among the tallest players in the sport. The average height of those 93 goaltenders is 74.34 inches, or 6’2.3″.

Rask is the tallest of the goaltenders on the Bruins roster. Primary backup Jaroslav Halak, who started 37 games during the 2018-19 regular season, stands 5’11”. Fellow goalies Kyle Keyser and Zane McIntyre are both 6’2″.

Rask’s opponent at the other end of the ice is expected to be St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington. Binnington stands 6’1″ tall and the Blues’ backup, Jake Allen, is 6’2″.

Rask Is Older Than the Average NHL Goaltender

According to the same stats Natural Stat Trick compiled, Rask is four years older than the NHL average among goaltenders. Of those 93 goaltenders, 38 (40 percent) are above the age of 30. The oldest goaltender to play during the 2018-19 regular season is Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers, at the ripe age of 40. The youngest goaltender to play this season was Philadelphia Flyers netminder Carter Hart, age 20, who was born August 13, 1998. The average age of NHL goaltenders is 28.68, which translates to 28 years, 8 months.

Among Bruins players, Rask skews toward the older side. According to the stats on Natural Stat Trick, the average age among Bruins players is 26.29 years, or 26 and three months. Captain Zdeno Chara is the oldest on the team, at 42 years old, while Urho Vaakanainen is the youngest at 20.

Rask’s backup, Halak, is actually two years his elder at 34. Binnington, the presumptive Blues starter, is 26, younger than the average goaltender. Binnington’s backup, Allen, is 28 years old, the league average.

