Through his first seven years, Anthony Davis has utterly dominated the NBA. While often overlooked playing for the small-market New Orleans Pelicans, Davis’ has still been able to pile up some impressive accolades including 6 All-Star appearances and three first-team All-NBA appearances. Though those are certainly impressive, Davis’ total number of career 40 point games put him in elite company compared to some of the NBA’s greatest players of all time.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Anthony Davis’ Shocking Scoring Stat Puts Him in Elite Company

I mean … We talk about d.rose injuries, and all but what about Anthony Davis's 🤧🤧… Never realized how goated he said 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/llFF18ODHH — rockets 🚀 (@rocketswrld) July 28, 2019

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that Davis has more 40 point games in his short career than Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki have COMBINED. With all three players surefire Hall of Famers boasting illustrious 15+ year careers, the fact that Davis has more prolific scoring outbursts through seven seasons than all three did across their entire career speaks volumes to the type of generational talent that Davis is. To top it all off, Davis also has more 40 point games compared to NBA Superstar turned Analyst Charles Barkley.

Nowitzki is widely considered one of the best offensive power forwards in leauge history and while Garnett was more known for his elite defense – he averaged over 20 points per game and functioned as the Timberwolves’ primary scoring option for a number of years. Duncan is arguably the best all-around power forward of all-time and the fact that Davis has all three lapped TOGETHER in this category only makes things more impressive.

Once again, Davis is only in his seventh NBA season and already not just besting but utterly destroying the milestone marks set by some of history’s greatest power forwards. Heading into his age 26 season, Davis still looks to have room to grow and it isn’t out of the question to think he could actually get better over the next few years.

Anthony Davis Set For Huge Season Alongside LeBron James

While Anthony Davis will now have to learn to share the court with another superstar, there arguably isn’t a better pairing on paper for him across the entire league. While LeBron James thrives in a ball-dominant role, this should help to alleviate considerable pressure from Davis and allow him to use his freakish athletic gifts to create easy opportunities for James to find him near the rim. Davis has never played alongside someone with the playmaking abilities of James and while LeBron will almost certainly still get his 25+ ppg, Davis could also help him average double-digit assists for the first time in his career.

Especially as LeBron grows older, he will need to cede more and more responsibility on the offensive end to Davis – who could see his numbers climb even higher over the coming seasons. At the very least, James’ elite playmaking and the Laker offense’s new spacing should give Davis the opportunity to match his numbers out of the gate while scoring at a potentially more efficient clip.