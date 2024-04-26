NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Playoff Picks for April 26

Four Stanley Cup Playoff contests are scheduled for Friday, including a trio of Game 3’s in Western Conference series tied at one game apiece. First, the Nashville Predators will look for their second consecutive victory as they host the Vancouver Canucks; then, the Winnipeg Jets will look to retake the series lead as they visit the Colorado Avalanche; and finally, the Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back from a Game 2 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Friday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 26!

Hottest Props: Shots on Goal

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has averaged exactly 2.5 shots per game over the first two games of Vancouver’s playoff series against the Predators, but a three-shot performance in Game 2 has increased his shot potential for Game 3. Our model projects a 31% increase over Hughes’ shot average tonight, putting him over the betting line at 3.19.

Brock Boeser: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Canucks winger Brock Boeser averaged just over 2.5 shots per game during the regular season, but he has only managed one shot on goal in each of Vancouver’s first two playoff games against Nashville. Still, our model likes him to put the puck on the net more often in Game 3, projecting a 10% increase over his regular-season average to 2.76 shots.

Evan Bouchard: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard put at least three shots on goal in each of Edmonton’s first two playoff games against the Kings, and our model likes him to continue that trend on the road in Game 3. Bouchard averaged 2.72 shots per game during the regular season, and our model projects an 8% increase up to 2.93 in tonight’s contest.

Hottest Props: Total Points

Devon Toews: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 against the Jets, but he recorded an assist in Game 2. As the series shifts back to Colorado for the next two contests, our model likes him to put up at least a point in Game 3. Toews was a key postseason contributor for Colorado in 2023, recording nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in seven playoff games.

Tyler Toffoli: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

The Jets acquired Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline to help them make a postseason push. He delivered, posting 11 points over 18 games with Winnipeg down the final stretch of the regular season. He has yet to record a point through two playoff games against the Avalanche, but our model likes his odds to find the scoresheet tonight in Game 3 (54%).

Connor McDavid: Under 1.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Taking the under on Connor McDavid‘s point production may appear unwise – especially taking into account his five-assist performance in Game 1 against Los Angeles – but our model projects a nearly 20% decline in his point potential in Game 3, down to below the betting line at 1.4.

