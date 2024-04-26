Raiders Could Still Add ‘Rare Physical Specimen’ QB With Cannon for an Arm

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft without a quarterback. There were months of speculation and rumors that the team would be aggressive in addressing the position but there were six quarterbacks selected before the Raiders picked at No. 13.

The team has seven picks left in the draft and could consider a quarterback with one of them. However, there aren’t many options left that could end up being a major upgrade over what the team currently has.

One of the most intriguing quarterbacks left is Tennessee’s Joe Milton. Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders could consider him.

“The Raiders will have Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell to battle for QB1 duties in 2024, but neither is the long-term answer at the position,” Rapp wrote in an April 25 column. “[Spencer] Rattler would enter the quarterback competition immediately, while Milton would provide a long-term project.”

Milton is a player who might be available in the sixth or seventh round. That said, teams have been reaching for quarterbacks this year so it’s possible he could go higher.

Joe Milton Is a ‘Rare Physical Specimen’

Milton wasn’t overly productive in college. He spent three years at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee and spending another three years there. He didn’t become a full-time starter until his sixth year and only threw for 20 touchdowns.

Based on his production, there’s little reason to believe Milton could be an NFL starting quarterback. However, his physical traits are otherworldly, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“Rare physical specimen with the proverbial ‘arm talent to make all the NFL throws,’ but he’s prevented from doing so by a lack of timing, accuracy and touch,” Zierlein wrote in Milton’s draft profile. “Milton is gifted with a cannon for a right arm and can throw the ball as hard or as far as you want. His fastballs are often inaccurate and difficult to catch for moving targets, and he was wildly inconsistent locating his deep throws. He can elude pressure, extend plays and put jaw-dropping highlights on tape, but he’s never been able to mature his game from splashy to consistent. He’s primarily a single-side reader who struggles to improvise with his eyes. The physical ingredients could get him drafted on Day 3, but his lack of development over six seasons discourages his projection.”

Milton is already 24 so there might not be much room to grow but his arm strength and athleticism are going to intrigue some team. For a seventh-round pick, he’s worth taking a risk on and perhaps he could be valuable as a quarterback who comes in for certain packages that utilize his athletic ability.

* Joe Milton 2024 NFL Draft Profile 6’5 235 QB Tenn 4.56 pro day 40 – elite arm strength jumps off the tape with beautiful rotation, velocity – ability to thread fast balls on all 3 levels of the field – natural pocket passer, with underrated athleticism, playmaking… pic.twitter.com/hGKQoWlHjb — 🙇🏻‍♂️ (@prospectgrader) April 23, 2024

Could Las Vegas Raiders Wait Until 2025?

The Raiders aren’t likely to find their franchise quarterback this year but not all hope is lost. The team added tight end Brock Bowers, who could be a superstar. If the team can add pieces to the offensive line, they will be set up very nicely for a rookie quarterback next year.

It’s too early in the process to know who the Raiders might target but there should be interesting options like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. The Raiders don’t really have many other options besides waiting.