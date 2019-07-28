LeBron James Sends Special Shoutout to Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. got a special shout-out from King James himself on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a note to the Cleveland Browns wide receiver on Instagram, sporting a pair of Beckham’s shoes — the Nike Air Max 720 “OBJ” Young King of The Drip.

“Sick kicks by my lil bro [Odell Beckham Jr.],” LeBron wrote. Beckham responded by saying, “Love big bruh.”

Beckham dropped the shoe earlier this year and went to Europe before training camp to promote it on the “OBJ Euro Tour.” The shoes were designed by Nike Sportswear Design Director Eric Goto with input from Beckham.

“With the 720, it was the timing and the place. We wanted to explore the 720 bag, and I was really hands on with it. They were showing me certain colorways, and I’d come back with something wilder,” Beckham told Complex UK. “I knew it was gonna be a summertime shoe, so I wanted it to be a loud shoe. On a pool party, festival kinda vibe. It was a dream come true to be able to make and create the shoe and make it happen with Nike.”

Odell Beckham, LeBron James Can Bond Over Expectations in Cleveland

If there’s someone that knows about living up to expectations in Cleveland, it’s LeBron James. An Ohio-native and former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron has dealt with championship hype nearly every year he’s been in the league. Now the Browns are facing a similar situation following the acquisition of Beckham this offseason from the Giants via trade.

LeBron is a three-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, but fans always want more from James, who now is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the promise land for the first time since 2010.

Beckham spoke on his relationship with James during his first press conference in Cleveland, sharing a hilarious interaction.

“I asked him if I could borrow the house but he said it’s too big for me to stay there by myself,” Beckham said. “He just said, ‘You’re going to love it. You’re going to love Cleveland.'”

Over his five seasons in the league, Beckham has caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has made the Pro Bowl three times and admits that when all is said and done in his career, he wants to be ahead of Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003-10 and again from 2014-18. He helped break Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought in 2016, following through on a promise and forever becoming a part of the lore of the city.

Odell Gets a Special Delivery From Kyrie Irving

Beckham got a Bikini Bottom themed gift from LeBron’s former teammate Kyrie Irving at training camp this week.

Beckham shared a video on his Instagram on Friday unboxing pairs of the Kyrie Irving “SpongeBob SquarePants” Collection. OBJ flips through the boxes that feature SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs and Sandy Cheeks colorways of the Kyrie 5 shoe.

OBJ got his hands on the Kyrie 'SpongeBob collection' 👀🔥 (🎥: @obj) pic.twitter.com/uBcIDK1uIB — theScore (@theScore) July 26, 2019

LeBron, Irving and Beckham are all high-profile Nike athletes. OBJ was thrilled to get his hands on the new kicks, tagging Irving in the post saying, “Boy went brazy.”

