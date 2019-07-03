Jared Dudley Explains How Lakers Might Look if They Add Kawhi Leonard

New Laker Jared Dudley has wasted no time making his presence known as he first made headlines by changing his profile picture before hopping on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast to talk NBA Free Agency. The Lakers brought Dudley on board for the veteran minimum although he claims to have had bigger offers on the table.

At the end of the day, Dudley cited the chance to compete for a championship and play alongside an already incredible duo of teammates in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the Lakers and Dudley know the plan is to add a third star and the addition of Kawhi Leonard would turn the Lakers into one of the greatest “Big Threes” ever assembled on paper.

Jared Dudley Breaks Down Lakers Possibly Adding Kawhi Leonard

Jared Dudley on joining Lakers: "This is something I've been contemplating. I'd be getting a chance to compete for a championship, which is something I haven't had since the Steve Nash [Suns] days. I just think that being home and with that Laker brand, what's better than that?" — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 2, 2019

When asked about how he would compare the Lakers if they were able to add Kawhi Leonard, Dudley paused for a second before diving into his explanation.

The Woj Pod –

“It compares to the Heat but a little bit more on steroids and the reason why I say that is because you arguably have three of the best five players in the world. I think that Wade and Bron were considered and bosh was a bit on the outs. If you ask me which of these three players – AD a year ago you could have argued was a top two best player in the league, Kawhi Leonard this year was the best player winning a championship, LeBron’s accolades speak for themselves.”

Calling them LeBron’s Heat on steroids is an extremely bold claim considering the team made four consecutive NBA Finals and won two. However, Dudley isn’t wrong. While Bosh was no slouch, he was a fringe All-Star prior to his Heat days and far from the level of big man that Anthony Davis is. People tend to forget after missing most of the year (similar to Kawhi) just how dominant Davis was in his last fully healthy season.

Lakers Kawhi Leonard Free Agency Updates

Things are mostly quiet on the Kawhi Leonard free agency front, possibly due to the fact that Leonard could be testing his potential suitors on their ability to keep things in-house. Many analysts are saying the Lakers have the upper hand and initial leaks from the Lakers were that they were confident in their ability to convince Leonard to team up with James and Davis.

However, it seems Kawhi is content to take his time on a decision and while fans and teams alike would prefer to have a decision in place sooner rather than later, there is a chance that Leonard makes his decision a bit further down the road – he is known to march to the beat of his own drum. In an odd year for free agency as a whole with a whopping 48 players going off the board on the first day, Leonard is the last major superstar available on the market.

