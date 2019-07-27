Kyle Lowry Drops ‘Championship’ Knowledge on Carson Wentz [WATCH]

You can take the boy out of Philly, but you can’t Philly out of the boy. Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry stopped by Eagles training camp Saturday and spent some time around the team. Lowry, who recently won an NBA championship, was particularly interested in bending Carson Wentz’s ear.

Lowry and Wentz talked at length at midfield while reporters looked on and attempted to lip read. Maybe they were comparing championship rings, or perhaps they were talking about Allen Iverson. One thing is for sure: they weren’t feeling sorry for the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott. In a team-issued video, Lowry professed his Eagles fandom and hopes for another Super Bowl title this year.

Carson Wentz having a chat with NBA all-star (and Philly and Villanova product) Kyle Lowry: pic.twitter.com/j42SSFGxcg — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 27, 2019

“Team is looking unbelievably great right now,” Lowry said. “Carson Wentz over there signing autographs … I appreciate the hospitality. We’re trying to go win a championship here this year. Let’s go out there and Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

Kyle Lowry Loves the Philadelphia Eagles

Lowry, a Philly native, grew up cheering for the Eagles and attended Cardinal Dougherty High School before starring at Villanova University. He rooted passionately for all the Philly teams as an impressionable young kid, including the Sixers. During last year’s Sixers-Raptors series, Lowry admitted to being a little overwhelmed since one of his favorite basketball moments was watching Allen Iverson’s Sixers beat the Raptors in the 2001 playoffs.

“I know that series like the back of my hand,” Lowry told Toronto SportsNet.

Of course, his Eagles fandom has become the stuff of legend. Lowry declared the day before the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game “Eagles Day” and would only answer Eagles-related questions from the media. He has often been seen wearing Eagles gear and traveled to Minneapolis to watch the franchise win their first-ever Super Bowl in February 2018. His seats were right on top of the field, too. The superfan didn’t miss Raptors’ practice the next morning back in Toronto.

Lowry also had a hilarious take on the famed “Philly Special” play that cemented both head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles as folk heroes forever in Philadelphia sports lore.

Lowry on the Eagles 4th-and-1 trick play to Foles: "Doug (Pederson) got some huge mangos. That's all I'll say about that one." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 5, 2018

Is Kyle Lowry a Basketball Hall of Famer?

After helping lead the Raptors to that franchise’s first-ever championship, there has been a groundswell of support for getting Lowry into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. According to Basketball-Reference, the point guard has the 13th-best probability of qualifying for Springfield among active NBA players. That gives him a better chance right now than guys like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving and Paul George.

Per the site, “players receive points for appearing on leaderboards, receiving 10 points for leading the league in a category and 1 point for finishing 10th… The eligible statistical categories include points, total rebounds, assists, minutes played, steals and blocks.” In addition to statistical categories, predictor variables that are taken into account include height, NBA championships, NBA Leaderboard Points, NBA Peak Win Shares and All-Star Game Selections.

Lowry averaged 15.0 points per game for the Raptors during their championship run, including 26 points in the Game 6 clincher. In 14 NBA seasons, the 6-foot-1 guard has put up 14.4 points per game along with 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 856 games.