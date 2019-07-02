While not the Kawhi Leonard signing that Lakers fans were hoping for, the Lakers added free agent Jared Dudley on a one year deal to help bolster their frontcourt as they continue to chase Leonard. Dudley is a 12-year veteran and brings the ability to play quality defense while knocking down the occasional deep ball.

Lakers Sign Jared Dudley In Free Agency, Bolster Frontcourt Depth

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

By bringing Dudley on at a veteran minimum, the Lakers once again avoid incurring any penalty against the cap that would limit their ability to go after the only remaining max free agent, Leonard. Given the wave of free agents that quickly went off the board at the start of free agency, the Lakers are wise to try adding players on minimum salaries now before all viable players get scooped up.

A whopping 48 players went off the board on the first day of free agency alone and while almost half the league hit the open market this summer, the number of quality contributors is rapidly diminishing.