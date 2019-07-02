USA World Cup Final Schedule: When & Who Do USWNT Play Next in Championship?

The USA will play the winner of the Netherlands and Sweden game in the World Cup final. The USWNT next match against Netherlands or Sweden will take place on Sunday, July 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Team USA has a chance to win back-to-back World Cup titles as they defend their 2015 crown.

If Sweden wins, the USA would get a rematch with their former group opponent. The USWNT won the previous match 2-0, but Sweden rested a number of starters as they appeared to want to avoid France’s side of the bracket.

For the USWNT, all eyes are on Megan Rapinoe who was held out of the USA-England match with a hamstring injury, per Fox. It will be interesting to see if Rapinoe will play on Sunday in the tournament finale.

A Late Save by USA Goalie Alyssa Naeher Helped Send the USWNT to the Final

The U.S. had two key moments that helped send the team through to play for the championship. England scored an equalizer in the second half but the goal was called back because of offsides. USA goalie Alyssa Naeher later saved England’s penalty kick attempt to help the USWNT preserve their 2-1 lead.

One of the questions surrounding the USWNT is how they would respond when tested. The USA benefited from a relatively easy group including a 13-0 victory against Thailand. Since the U.S. advanced to the knockout stage, they have responded to every test. England was their biggest test yet as the team was a penalty kick away from tying the match, but it was the U.S. came away with the victory.

U.S. Manager Jill Ellis Has 100 Wins

U.S. manager Jill Ellis joined Tony DiCicco as the only coach with 100 wins, per the Los Angeles Times. Ellis noted she is only focused on the 2019 World Cup.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Ellis noted to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s one game at a time, literally. That’s kind of the way I’ve coached my career. I couldn’t tell you one stat. Obviously, we want to keep winning but in terms of numbers, I really don’t pay attention to that.”

Prior to the tournament, USWNT star Alex Morgan emphasized the only goal heading into the World Cup of winning another title.

“I think that having been on this team for nine years and having that consistent core of players who’ve also been on this team like Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara — some of these players I remember have been there since the 2011 World Cup and possibly even before, I feel like we’ve really gotten to know each other,” Morgan told Pro Soccer USA. “We know exactly what each other is going to do on the field and that’s definitely helped…It’s exciting, always, to play for the national team,” she said. “You just always feel that extra piece of pressure and excitement.”