Browns WR Depth Chart Following Antonio Callaway Suspension

The Cleveland Browns found out on Friday that they will be with Antonio Callaway for the first four games of the season when the second-year pass-catcher was handed a suspension by the NFL for violating it’s substance abuse policy.

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2018 draft with the 105th overall pick. He caught 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season. Callaway was a controversial choice, having a spotted history with the Gators. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season for his role in a credit card fraud scheme and was also charged with marijuana possession and was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Callaway said in a statement. “I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Callaway was competing to fill the No. 3 wide receiver role this season, but had spent much of training camp working with the second and third units. That might have been because he was trying to get up to speed following a lazy offseason.

“To his credit — I shouldn’t say his credit — hell, he came in a little bit out of shape probably,” Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “The last seven days, he’s getting himself back in shape, putting himself in position. You can see that he’s starting to feel more comfortable and make plays.”

With Callaway on the sideline, this is how the Browns depth chart will look at the wide receiver position.

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Unquestioned Atop Browns Depth Chart

Atop the depth chart, the Browns have no questions with their two Pro Bowl wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons, but he has missed a combined 16 games the last two seasons with injury. Beckham has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons than Landry, who’s racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career on 481 receptions.

The duo are so good of a pair that a local brewery even named their “OBJ Juice” beer after them.

Rashard Higgins Looks Due For Breakout Year With Browns

Rashard Higgins is the team’s longest-tenured pass-catcher and was with the Browns during the dreaded 0-16 campaign of 2017.

During the first preseason game against the Washington Redskins, Higgins excelled with both OBJ and Landry on the sideline. He had five grabs for 98 yards and the opening score on a pass from Baker Mayfield over the middle.

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has been progressively better each year with the team. He went from catching just six balls for just 77 yards his rookie season to 66 in his next two combined.

Last year, the speedy wide out caught a career high 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns, showing off solid chemistry with Mayfield.

“I think it goes back to last year getting reps with him in camp in the second team, just building chemistry with him and being able to talk to him all the time and just knowing exactly what you are going to get out of him on every play,” Mayfield said following the game against the Redskins.

Higgins signed a restricted free agent tender with the Browns this offseason worth 2.025 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year if the Browns don’t ink him to an extension.

Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong Give Browns Depth

Both Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong have been getting reps with the team’s top receivers in five-wide receiver sets and seem likely to make the 53-man cut, especially with Callaway now out.

Strong is a former third round pick of the Houston Texans out of Arizona State and also spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

However, Strong is coming off a torn ACL in 2017 that forced him to miss the entirety of last season recovering.

“When you hit rock bottom, those thoughts always come,” Strong said. “It’s just about not really so much listening to yourself, but talking to yourself and putting the work in to hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Jaelen Strong. Baker is having a good day too. #Browns pic.twitter.com/p6RrVfpbta — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 5, 2019

Willies stand at 6-foot-4 and is one of the team’s bigger targets. He played his college ball at Texas Tech, but went undrafted in 2018. He had three catches for 61 yards last season with the Browns.

Others competing for depth spots in the wide receiver corps will be Ishmael Hyman, D.J. Montgomery, Dorian Baker and Damion Ratley.

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi is the Best Story of the Preseason

Before landing on an NFL roster, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was homeless in Miami, calling a patch of grass his bed. He was once a former junior college All-American kick returner for Phoenix College, and had met a series of dead ends at tryouts for the CFL and Arena Football League.

However, through a series of savvy moves — including essentially lying his way into an NFL tryout — Sheehy-Guiseppi landed a roster spot with the Browns in April through pure determination.

Sheehy-Guiseppi is a long-shot to make the roster as a pure wide receiver. He has a slight frame at 5-11, 186 pounds. However, his 4.3 speed makes him a lethal return man, which he showed against the Redskins, taking a punt back to the house 86 yards.

“I just ran as fast as I could in the hole,” Sheehy-Guiseppi said with the same smile he never lost throughout the interview. “I felt all the love. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. It was just a blessing to see them all coming down excited.”

It’ll be close, but if he keeps showing his worth on special teams, Sheehy-Guiseppi would prove to be well-worth the roster spot.

READ NEXT: Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Duke Johnson Trade