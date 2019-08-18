Cedric Benson NFL and College Stats: Best Games and Performances by RB

Cedric Benson had one heck of a football career.

The late running back had four of the best years of any running back in Texas Longhorns history. He immediately made an impact in Arlington as a freshman back during the 2001 season when he named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year while rushing for 1,053 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Benson was a four-year starter at the University of Texas, concluding his Longhorns career with 5,540 yards and 64 touchdowns — second only to Ricky Williams in team history. His rushing yardage ranks sixth in NCAA Division I-A history.

His greatness wouldn’t stop there as the 5-foot-11 back was selected with the fourth overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Benson would go on to spend eight years in the NFL, with his best years coming in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform. It was in Cincinnati that Benson would rush for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons from 2009 through 2011 — all while leading the Bengals to two playoff appearances during that time frame.

That’s not to mention that Benson was also a proven athlete in baseball. He was selected in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2001 MLB Draft and played in their summer league in Vero Beach.

An athlete through thick and thin, here’s an in-depth look at Benson’s career during his college and pro years.

Cedric Benson: Best Freshman Back in Longhorns History

As I mentioned in the intro, Benson was an absolute stud at the University of Texas. There’s really no debating that he’s the second best back in school history and his stats and accolades illustrate that.

He concluded his collegiate career not only ranked second in the major rushing categories, he received the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in the nation during his senior season in 2004. Not to mention he was also named a consensus All-American during his final season with the Longhorns.

His 2001 season as a true freshman still stands as the best in school history. His rushing attempts, yardage and touchdowns all remain records 18 years later. The 213 yards he gained in a single game in a 59-0 drubbing of the Kansas Jayhawks remained a record for 14 years. At the time he ran for 1,000 yards, he was just the third freshman since 1968 to reach that mark.

But his finest single-game performance likely came in a 283-yard, four-touchdown outburst as a junior against the Texas A&M Aggies on November 28, 2003. It was in the midst of a five-game streak of rushing for at least 100 yards as the Longhorns won 46-15.

The Longhorns finished with top six finishes in the AP Poll in three of his four years at Texas. They won three of their four bowl games with Benson concluding his collegiate career with a 38-37 victory over the University of Michigan in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2004 season.

Although the Longhorns had a hard time getting past the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 title during Benson’s four years, they had a tremendous amount of team success.

Cedric Benson Becomes Top NFL Back With Bengals

Following a stellar collegiate career, it was no surprise when the Bears selected Benson with the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

With high expectations, Benson was expected to become the main piece on a Bears offense starved of talent. However, he never reached expectations as he failed to beat out Thomas Jones for the starting job during his first two seasons in Chicago.

He did have some bright spots during this time period, even receiving more carries than Jones in some games despite his backup label. During the Bears’ 2006 NFC Championship victory over the New Orleans Saints, Benson totaled 60 rushing yards and scored a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown to help put the game away.

It wasn’t until 2007 — after Jones was traded to the New York Jets — that Benson finally became the starting running back in Chicago. Benson rushed for 674 yards, but he did so on just 3.4 yards per carry. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury after just 11 games, which would be his final season in a Bears uniform.

Despite the underwhelming start to his NFL career, it was in Cincinnati that Benson’s career truly flourished. From 2009 until 2011, Benson had 270-plus carries and six-plus touchdowns in all three of those seasons. The only other running backs during that time frame that had that type of consistency were none other than Arian Foster and Marshawn Lynch.

From 2009-2011 Cedric Benson was the only player to have 270+ carries & 6+ rushing TDs in all 3 of those years. How impressive is that? Only Arian & Marshawn have had 3 such consecutive seasons from 2009-2018. Cedric Benson was the 15th best RB in fantasy over that stretch. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WuAQu26fEH — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) August 18, 2019

To understand what kind of elite company that is, Foster was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL All-Pro while Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL All-Pro.

Benson had three consecutive 100-yard rushing games at the conclusion of the 2008 NFL season — all victories by the Bengals. He carried that momentum into the following season when he had an NFL-best 720 rushing yards entering Week 8 of the 2009 season.

The bright spot of that campaign came in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens when he rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown — becoming the first back in 40 games to rush for 100 yards in a single game versus the Ravens.

He also got a taste of revenge against his former team, the Bears, when he rushed for a career-high 189 yards and a touchdown in a Week 7 45-10 trashing of Chicago. He also set a Bengals postseason record with 169 yards in their loss to the Jets at the conclusion of the 2009 season.

He finished the 2009 season ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards and ranked in the top seven in rushing attempts from 2009 through 2011.

Although he was never considered an elite back, Benson was the focal point of the Bengals’ offense during that three-year stretch and made them a playoff contender.

Truly a solid overall career for one of the best college backs in NCAA history.

Follow D.J. Siddiqi on Twitter @DJSiddiqi