DeSean Jackson Breaks Finger at Eagles Practice

The injury bug has bitten the Eagles hard this summer, and this may be the biggest bite. DeSean Jackson reportedly broke his left ring finger.

The Eagles speedy receiver left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent finger injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The good news? The team isn’t classifying it as serious and no one is recovering him to miss any time.

Minor scare at #Eagles practice: WR DeSean Jackson suffered a broken ring finger on his left hand in today’s workout, sources say. My understanding is he’s not expected to miss time and the team is not concerned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

Howard Eskin followed up by saying Jackson was moving around the locker room fine. More importantly, there was no splint on his finger.

Saw DJax walking around in locker room. Didn’t notice any splint on finger. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/yk97UN1QeK — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 27, 2019

Jackson was having the best training camp and preseason of any of the Eagles wide receivers. And probably of anyone on the entire roster. His connection with Carson Wentz has looked downright scary, and Jackson continues to state his claim as being the fastest man in the NFL.

This article will updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to Heavy.com for all your Eagles breaking news.