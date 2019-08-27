DeSean Jackson Breaks Finger at Eagles Practice

The injury bug has bitten the Eagles hard this summer, and this may be the biggest bite. DeSean Jackson reportedly broke his left ring finger.
The Eagles speedy receiver left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent finger injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The good news? The team isn’t classifying it as serious and no one is recovering him to miss any time.
Howard Eskin followed up by saying Jackson was moving around the locker room fine. More importantly, there was no splint on his finger.
Jackson was having the best training camp and preseason of any of the Eagles wide receivers. And probably of anyone on the entire roster. His connection with Carson Wentz has looked downright scary, and Jackson continues to state his claim as being the fastest man in the NFL.
This article will updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to Heavy.com for all your Eagles breaking news.