Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted on Drug Charges [Report]

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung’s future is now in doubt after a grand jury in Belknap County, New Hampshire indicted the 32-year-old on drug charges back on August 8.

According to the indictment, per the Laconia Daily Sun, Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” on June 25 in Meredith. When asked for a booking photo, Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow said Chung “was not arrested and there is no photo to provide.”

According to the Daily Sun, Chung is scheduled to be arraigned in court next Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. In New Hampshire, cocaine possession is a Class B felony and has a possible minimum prison term of 3.5 years.

The report cites town records which show that Chung owns property in Meredith, N.H. and also has a listed residence in Foxborough.

Chung recently signed a contract extension with the Patriots for the upcoming season and has been working his way back from an injury in the Super Bowl and offseason shoulder surgery. He has yet to appear in a preseason game.

What This Means for Patriots

Chung is a veteran safety and a vital member of the New England secondary. He has drawn comparisons to the likes of Rodney Harrison over the offseason and has been a leader in the locker room.

He was expected to be among the group of safeties on the roster for the season, but that could be in doubt now pending his indictment. With Chung looking at a potential suspension or even a possible release looming, it may spell trouble for the Patriots.

Aside from Chung, New England has veterans Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty at safety along with Terrence Brooks, Nate Ebner, Obi Melifonwu, and Malik Gant. Cornerback Duke Dawson, who is currently on the roster bubble, also has experience at the safety position if necessary.

This isn’t the first time a Patriots defensive back has been in trouble with the law. In March 2018, Harmon was caught smuggling drugs and was denied entry into Costa Rica. And in 2013, cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was sentenced to 60 days in jail for DUI and assaulting a police officer in Nebraska.

If this is Chung’s first drug offense, it’s unlikely that he would receive a suspension from the NFL, but if it’s his second violation, he would be banned for four games.

Patrick Chung’s Past

Chung was drafted 34th overall in 2009 out of Oregon after setting a school record for most defensive starts with 51. He has spent all but one year of his NFL career with the Patriots, suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before returning to Foxborough.

Over the past five seasons, Chung has played 78 of a possible 80 regular-season games. He has 11 interceptions and 4.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Chung was a political science major at the University of Oregon and has an eight-year-old son named Taj. Originally from Jamaica, he moved to California when he was 10 years old.

