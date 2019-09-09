Browns Give Injury Update on Baker Mayfield Following X-Rays

Cleveland Browns fans can let out a collective sight of relief.

The Browns star quarterback received X-rays following his team’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on his throwing hand and was seen leaving the stadium wearing a soft wrap.

Baker Mayfield leaving with a soft wrap on his throwing hand pic.twitter.com/5MMMEZb0h2 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 8, 2019

However, during his press conference on Monday Browns coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed to reporters that the injury shouldn’t be an issue going forward and he doesn’t expect Mayfield to miss any practice time.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine,” Kitchens said.

Mayfield did not play great in the debut to his sophomore season, finishing 25 or 38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into Titans’ TDs, including a long pick-six by Malcom Butler to punctuate the victory.

“I don’t think he was terribly sharp yesterday, but again, I’ve got to do a better of of putting him in better situations,” said Kitchens, who calls the offensive plays for the Browns. “I think he’ll continue to get better with his eyes, ball will start to come out quicker. I’ve got to do better of job of putting those guys in better positions They’ve gotta do better, but I’ve gotta do a helluva lot better putting them in position.”

No Suspensions For Devaroe Lawrence, Greg Robinson

Plays without flags were few and far between during Sunday’s game, as the Browns racked up 18 penalties for 182 yards.

Two of those penalties were personal fouls against offensive tackle Greg Robinson and Devaroe Lawrence. Robinson was caught kicking an opponent and was ejected, while Lawrence dropped an F-bomb on an official toward the end of the game.

There are no suspensions coming for either player, but they can expect a fine.

“Greg is very remorseful,” Kitchens said. “He understands what he did was wrong, and that won’t happen again.”

Lawrence said he swore at the official because he swore at him first.

“We don’t condone that. That was addressed with Devaroe and I,” Kitchens told Scott Petrak of Brownszone.com. “I’m not going to talk about what we talked about. But Devaroe Lawrence, he’s very much a team guy. Devaroe Lawrence will make those corrections. He understands what he did wrong. He will make those corrections, and that won’t happen again.

“We’re going to play with class. We’re going to play with pride. We’re going to play to the whistle, but we’re not going to do anything after the whistle and certainly are not going to make comments to people that aren’t affected like that.”

League to Speak With Odell Beckham About His Game Day Watch

Odell Beckham might have not had the most flattering stat line — seven grabs for 71 yards on 11 targets — but he certainly led the game with the biggest flex of the day.

USA Today reported that Beckham was wearing a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, which is priced at $350,000.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the league was planning to speak with Beckham about the watch, which might not meet the league’s standards.

NFL spokesman Michael Signora said there are no rules prohibiting jewelry. However, the league does have a policy ‘prohibiting hard objects.’ He said the league will address the matter with Beckham and the Browns.

The Browns will look to get on the right side of things on Monday night against the New York Jets, who dropped their opener to the Buffalo Bills 17-16.

READ NEXT: Myles Garrett Calls Out Von Miller With Nude Photo