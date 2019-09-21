DeMarcus Lawrence Slapped With Huge Fine for Roughing Redskins QB

The NFL has determined that Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence acted with malicious intent when he hit Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum during last week’s game.

Lawrence was fined $21,056 by the league, ProFootballTalk reports, for his roughing the passer penalty on Keenum, called in the second quarter of Dallas’ 31-21 victory.

An official flagged Lawrence after he and another Cowboys defender sandwiched Keenum with a high-low combination, drawing a 15-yard infraction that resulted in no points for Washington.

The QB pressure was Lawrence’s lone stat on the afternoon. In the first season of a five-year, $105 million extension, he’s totaled two tackles, a half-sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery through two weeks.

Next on tap for Lawrence and his undefeated Dallas mates is a Sunday matchup against the winless Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence’s Recourse

It’s unclear if he’s going to do so, but Lawrence is within his right to appeal the fine. What’s clear, though, is that it won’t at all affect his status for Sunday’s contest. He’s locked in opposite new (but temporary) starting DE Robert Quinn, the former Dolphin replacing Tyrone Crawford (hip).

It also won’t impact Lawrence in the pocketbook, as he took home $65 million guaranteed and a $25 million signing bonus as part of his contract. Twenty grand to him is couch cushion change to you and I.

D-Law Warns Taco About Joining Dolphins

One day after now-ex teammate Taco Charlton landed with the Dolphins, who claimed him off waivers, and ended a disappointing three-year tenure in the Lone Star State, Lawrence issued a tough-love missive to the 24-year-old. For someone who’s been characterized as a “soft Taco,” a personality defect which expedited his release, Lawrence wants to see Charlton harden his … shell.

“Taco always a brother, congratulations on him getting another opportunity with Miami,” he told reporters, per the Dallas Morning News. “But he still got to keep that same Hot Boyz mentality as he travels and goes on his journey. He ain’t here for us to hold his hand no more.”

Lawrence continued: “If you understand what a Hot Boy is you know day-in and day-out you go out there and work your f*ckin ass off to be the best. We expect that from him.”

Charlton is expected to be a healthy scratch on Sunday, as he likely doesn’t have enough time to learn the Dolphins’ playbook. But Miami head coach Brian Flores cracked the door for him to contribute, at least on a limited basis, against his former employer.

“It would be a tough thing to do, obviously,” Flores said, via The Athletic. “He wants to play. … Hopefully if we can get him up to speed, then maybe.”

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL