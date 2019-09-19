DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for TNF Jaguars vs. Titans

DraftKings NFL $1M Thursday Night Showdown is open for entry now, as the Tennessee Titans travel to Jacksonville to face off with the Jaguars. The first-place winner of DK’s showdown will receive a hefty gift of $250K.

Jaguars have been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons this week. From starting the season 0-2 to Gardner Minshew’s possible new aerobics gig, to their star cornerback trying to fight their head coach.

While the Jags have grabbed the headlines the Titans have quietly gotten off to a 2-0 start this season on the back of Derrick Henry and a ferocious defense.

Amid trade rumors, Jalen Ramsey is expected to play for the Jags defense tonight. Will he help the Jags contain Derrick Henry and company? Or will Henry be a showdown must-play? Find out below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Derrick Henry $15,900 FLEX: Delanie Walker $8,200 FLEX: DJ Chark Jr. $7,600 FLEX: Chris Conley $7,000 FLEX: AJ Brown $5,600 FLEX: Titans Defense $5,200



Why this Lineup?

For arguably the first time over the first three weeks of the season, we have a player that warrants the Captain spot in a primetime game. When you have to multiply a player’s salary by 1.5, you want a player that has guaranteed usage. Derrick Henry has 37 touches through two weeks, scoring a touchdown in each game.

Delanie Walker had a down week by his standards a week ago, however, he still managed 7.9 points. Still, Walker popped off for two touchdowns in the season opener. Walker is by far Marcus Mariota’s favorite target. Jaguars defense allowed an average of 29+ yards per reception to tight end Travis Kelce in Week 1.

DJ Chark is emerging within the Gardner Minshew-led Jaguars offense. Chark has averaged 23.05 fantasy points through the first two weeks of the season. Chark currently averages 100+ receiving yards per game in 2019.

While Chark has asserted himself as the deep threat within the Jags offense, Chris Conley has also carved out a role for himself on his new team. Conley has just one target and one reception less than Chark on the season. Conley has averaged 85 receiving yards in his first two games as a Jaguar.

DK Metcalf garnered the majority of the hype from the now infamous shirtless photo, however, the other Ole Miss in the picture is no slouch. AJ Brown has flexed his receiving prowess to the tune of six receptions for 125 yards through two games. Brown looks to be on the verge of overtaking Corey Davis as the team’s number one wideout. Jacksonville has surrendered an average of 119 receiving yards to opposition’s top wide receivers this season.

We fill out our final roster spot with a defense, however not the one you may think. While the Jaguars are certainly the more notable unit, there’s no denying that the Titans are the better of the two at this point. Titans defense has averaged 15.5 fantasy points over two weeks of play, never scoring under eight points in a single game. Titans have accumulated eight sacks and four interceptions thus far, and face off against a rookie QB making just his second NFL start.

Final Thoughts

This game is certainly underwhelming in terms of offensive firepower. We opted for no quarterbacks in this one as both have been borderline serviceable in fantasy this season.

Derrick Henry is the most reliable and effective fantasy option for tonight’s game. Tennessee’s defense will look to force Minshew into multiple rookie mistakes. In return, the Titans defense can stuff the stat sheet, while Chark and Conley can rack up fantasy points as the team battles their way out of a hole.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, good luck!

READ NEXT: Nike Drops Antonio Brown Amid Sexual Assault Charges