Packers vs Eagles Preview: Top Five Intriguing Matchups & Game Prediction

The Eagles and Packers will clash tonight at Lambeau Field with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. The consensus has Green Bay winning pretty convincingly, yet Philadelphia desperately needs this win.

The Eagles enter the game banged up and humiliated following two tough losses that featured plenty of bone-headed plays and unexpected injuries. The team needs to avoid going 1-3 to start the season and it’ll be tough sledding against a suffocating Packers defense. All hope is not lost. They can do it.

Why all the confidence? Head coach Doug Pederson has a solid record of getting his guys to embrace the underdog role. More importantly, his teams have gone a perfect 3-0 on short-rest weeks and in Thursday night games.

“I think it’s just being able to focus on this week’s opponent and whatever happened the week before, we just kind of push that aside and focus on the next week. We don’t dwell on the past, and we move forward,” Pederson told reporters. “You kind of get back to core stuff and maybe that’s a wake-up call for us as coaches to keep that in mind as we go.”

Eagles-Packers: Top Five Matchups to Watch

Za'Darius Smith submits his application for sack dance of the year 😅 @TheRealZSmith pic.twitter.com/MzFjX4SIrm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

LB Preston Smith and LB Za’Darius Smith vs. RT Lane Johnson and LT Jason Peters

It’s hard to zero in on one match-up here, so let’s analyze the Packers’ elite pass-rush versus the Eagles’ Pro Bowl tackles. Jason Peters and Lane Johnson are going to have their hands full with this duo. Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith have been on a tear combining for 7.5 sacks. They tallied eight total tackles, six quarterback hits, five sacks and a forced fumble last week against Denver. “We had to go out there and play as one. That’s what we’re known for, playing together, regardless of the circumstances,” Preston told reporters. So, yes, they are a handful.

The Eagles’ offensive line has been struggling to keep Carson Wentz clean in the first three games. The quarterback has been sacked seven times, including six of them in the last two weeks. The 37-year-old Peters protects the blindside, but there are cracks in the bodyguard’s armor. He has been pulled for long stretches in recent games to get a rest. Andre Dillard is next man up there. Meanwhile, Johnson has long been known as the “lane paver” and he’ll need to reprise that role in order to stop the “Smith Brothers.” Edge: Packers.

WR Davante Adams vs. CB Sidney Jones

Ronald Darby is out. Contrary to popular opinion, that’s not good. The Eagles’ secondary was bad before but at least they had depth. Now it’ll up to a third-year player to slow down one of the best in football. Adams has caught 35 touchdown passes over the past three seasons while being targeted 169 times. He’s widely considered the NFC’s third-best pass-catcher, right behind Julio Jones and Michael Thomas. Yet the Packers have been unable to get Adams involved in their passing game this season. He has 15 catches for 198 yards and no touchdowns.

Remember back in 2016 when GB was struggling on offense prior to playing the Eagles on MNF, and they wanted to get Davante Adams going.. I’m getting similar vibes this week. pic.twitter.com/GnRW2waXBD — Jake (@SeedsofJake) September 25, 2019

Jones is listed as the matchup to watch here, but the Eagles will most likely provide safety help on Adams. He’s too good to leave out on an island. The team may also rotate their other cornerbacks over on him, including fellow starter Rasul Douglas and nickel corner Avonte Maddox. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been a mad scientist over the years and he’ll continue to experiment with his beleaguered defense. The unit has been shredded for 881 yards, or 293.6 yards per game. This could get real ugly, real quick. Edge: Packers.

LB Blake Martinez vs. RB Jordan Howard

The Packers have a bevy of riches at the linebacker spot, unlike the Eagles. Green Bay rebuilt the entire unit in the offseason and has put the rest of the league on notice. Martinez might be the most underrated of the bunch, too. He has 42 tackles in the first three weeks. Martinez has been stout against the run individually, but the Packers defense has struggled with it as a whole. The unit has given up 131 yards per game on the ground.

Is this the week the Eagles feed Howard? The fans are clamoring for it, especially after Miles Sanders fumbled twice. Fans want to put the rookie’s head on a spit. It’s still unclear if the Eagles will feature Howard against the Packers as the team indicated that they won’t limit Sanders due to one bad game. But Howard knows Green Bay well dating back to his days in Chicago. His career numbers against the Packers don’t jump off the page — 91 carries for 361 yards (3.97 yards per carry) — but the familiarity is there. Edge: Eagles.

S Darnell Savage vs. TE Zach Ertz

Darnell Savage is a Delaware native who the Packers invested a first-round pick in when they took him 20th overall in April. The rookie has quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff as evidenced by the fact he’s been on the field for every single defensive snap. Savage recorded his first career interception last week while racking up 14 total tackles this year. He’s a young stud to be.

Make no mistake, Zach Ertz remains the Eagles’ top receiving threat despite an incredibly slow start. The tight end has an anemic 17 catches for 190 yards and no touchdowns. It doesn’t matter. Carson Wentz loves his safety valve who has been targeted 30 times. The Eagles have to find a way to get Ertz going in this one or it’ll be a long night. Look for them to set up some tight-end screens early in the game.

RT Bryan Bulaga vs. DT Fletcher Cox

Aaron Rodgers gushed about his offensive line last week as they kept the quarterback’s jersey Tide white clean. He didn’t get sacked or knocked down once against the Broncos. The unit has been a strength for the Packers, none better than right tackle Bryan Bulaga. The 10-year veteran has given the Eagles fits over the years, especially when teamed up with left tackle David Bakhtiari. The duo is among the NFL’s best.

"Fletcher Cox will stand at his locker and say he is fine. I don't think he is 100%. I understand that he gets double teamed, but other D-Tackles get double teamed. Fletcher Cox has to be that disruptive force." – @RealDGunnNBCS — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) September 26, 2019

Remember when Pro Football Focus ranked Fletcher Cox the fourth-best player in football? Well, the high-motor defensive tackle hasn’t proved it this year. Cox is searching for his first sack and has looked frustrated fighting through frequent double teams. It’s a practice that Green Bay is sure to employ as well. Cox might still be hurting from offseason foot surgery, but that excuse isn’t going to fly. He needs to step up and he knows it. “I’m not getting there quick enough. We have to do a better job as a group,” Cox told reporters.

Eagles-Packers: The Game Prediction

The Eagles finally figure out a formula for running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders to co-exist as the new “Thunder and Lightning” in the backfield. It’s the one place where a stout Packers defense is vulnerable and it’s the only way they can win this game. Pro Football Focus graded the Eagles’ offensive line as the second-best in the NFL. It’s time to ride the horses.

Philadelphia should run Howard and Sanders into the ground, to the tune of 35-40 carries. Assuming they protect the ball — and that’s a big assumption after last week — then the Eagles walk out of Lambeau Field with a hard-scrabble win. Look for Howard to pound the rock for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-23 victory. Season saved. Prediction: Eagles 27, Packers 23.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target