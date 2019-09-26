Jaguars Give Update on Jalen Ramsey’s Mysterious Absence

There’s been a ton of mystery surrounding Jalen Ramsey’s recent absence at Jaguars practice. The shutdown cornerback’s excuse was a sudden flu, but not many were buying it.

Surely it had to do with his unfulfilled trade request. Logic dictates that Ramsey wouldn’t want to risk injuring himself before he gets dealt to a contender. Not in practice. Not in a game. Maybe logic was wrong.

On Wednesday night, the Jaguars released a statement saying Ramsey had missed practice to fly home to be his wife and witness the birth of the couple’s daughter. From a football standpoint: if Ramsey is out for an extended period for personal reasons, his impending trade could drag on for weeks.

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone on CB Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/Snja5pJaGY — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 25, 2019

Then, the plot thickened when Ramsey’s agent David Mulugheta commented on the Jaguars’ statement. He said, “Thanks coach, Jalen wouldn’t miss this moment for anything.” The comments raged with speculation about whether the agent was throwing out a smokescreen — or maybe even shade at the organization — as his client gets ready to sign a deal elsewhere.

Thanks coach, Jalen wouldn’t miss this moment for anything. https://t.co/gl1eFKqQeV — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) September 25, 2019

Ramsey has been quoting Bible verses on his Instagram account all week talking about “opening a new door” and how “God’s timing is perfect.” The inspirational verses could apply to either a child being born or a new beginning with a new team.

Jaguars Coach Seems Confused About Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey has been oddly quiet ever since demanding a trade out of Jacksonville. He suited up and played for the Jaguars last week on “Thursday Night Football” in what was assumed to be his final game there. Nope, Ramsey remains both untraded and without a new contract.

On Monday, it was reported the 24-year-old missed practice with an illness. Then, the team’s official Twitter account announced he was out with a back issue. The mystery became so convoluted that not even Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone could keep his story straight. He couldn’t keep a straight face, either.

Marrone was asked about Jalen Ramsey’s back injury that’ll keep him out of practice. Says Ramsey told them his back tightened up. Marrone had no idea when that happened. Said Ramsey didn’t mention anything after last week’s game. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2019

He eventually told reporters that Ramsey was dealing with a bad back that had tightened up. It has been a chronic condition with the cornerback. “I really don’t know. He just gets tight. You know, his back gets tight,” Marrone said. “It’s normal, his back has gotten tight before.”

Jalen Ramsey Called Carson Wentz MVP

During a recent GQ interview, Jalen Ramsey gave some very candid opinions on every quarterback in the NFL. The cornerback literally took out his phone and went through all 32 teams. He called Josh Allen “trash” and said Joe Flacco “sucks.” You know who Ramsey doesn’t think sucks? Carson Wentz. He views the Eagles quarterback as one of the best in football, a future MVP of the league.

“Deshaun Watson, he’ll be the league MVP in a couple years. One hundred percent,” Ramsey told GQ. “There’s not even a debate about that. Him and Carson Wentz, for every year starting now until five to ten years, it’s gonna be them two. They’re that good.”

.@JalenRamsey has something to say (about literally everyone)—and probably thinks your quarterback is trash https://t.co/vsgp6ccs9Z pic.twitter.com/ZNkUcCqOqY — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 15, 2018

Aside from his praise for Wentz, Ramsey seemed to be making a pitch to be traded to the Eagles with his Instagram activity. He is now following Derek Barnett, Tim Jernigan, Nigel Bradham and Ronald Darby.

