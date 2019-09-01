Odell Beckham Reacts to Browns Cutting Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was one of the best stories of the preseason in the NFL. But unfortunately his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end.

Sheehy-Guiseppi, an undrafted free agent signing, was one of the Browns to get the axe on cut day Saturday, just not showing enough upside to make the 53-man roster.

Sheehy-Guiseppi reacted to the move on Instagram Sunday.

“Mama I swear I put my heart into that, I promise you,” he said. “I know I got a lot of work to do we gon win one day promise imma retire you.”

Among the comments was one from Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr., who was sad to see his former teammate and friend go.

“Since day one brother!,” he wrote. “God has his eyes on u! Keep workin ! No one can out work u! Forever LUV.”

Sheehy-Guiseppi was a former junior college All-American, but hadn’t been on a football team since 2016, meeting dead ends at various tryouts. He essentially snuck into a Browns tryout, but impressed and made the team. He impressed Alonzo Highsmith, the Browns vice president of player personnel, who brought him on for OTAs and training camp.

“He had an excellent workout,” Highsmith said. “Caught punts well, ran fast. I called [Browns assistant general manager] Eliot [Wolf] and I said ‘hey, this kid Damon Sheehy, man he ran fast.’ He goes ‘really?’ I said ‘yeah, he caught the ball well, I’m thinking we should bring him up.’ And then I was like, well, maybe we’ll wait, but then I thought about it and Eliot goes ‘well let’s just bring him in now.'”

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi’s Punt Return Will Live on With Browns

Sheehy-Guiseppi made headlines with his highlight-reel 86-yard punt return against the Washington Redskins in the Browns first preseason game, which featured a massive celebration in the end zone with all of his teammates.

If you somehow missed it, here’s the clip of the TD.

There’s no doubt that Sheehy-Guiseppi’s teammates had his back and loved his story, evident by the dog pile that followed in the end zone after the score.

“I just ran as fast as I could in the hole,” Sheehy-Guiseppi said with the same smile he never lost throughout the interview. “I felt all the love. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. It was just a blessing to see them all coming down excited.”

Browns Make Other Moves to Shore up Roster

In a shocking move, the Browns released starting left tackle Greg Robinson on Sunday — just a week before the team’s first game.

The team is expected to resign him, but it’s a sticky situation nonetheless as the Browns prepare for their opener.

The Browns made other moves to bulk up their practice squad on Sunday. The team signed: defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, tight end Stephen Carlson, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, linebacker Willie Harvey, safety J.T. Hassell, cornerback Robert Jackson, wide receiver Derrick Willies, center Willie Wright and defensive back Tigie Sankoh.

