Raiders’ Johnathan Abram Fined for Hit That Ended His Season

The NFL has decided to make a bad week for Oakland Raiders‘ Johnathan Abram even worse by fining him for the apparent hit that led to his season-ending injury, according to Tom Pelissero. The fine will be to the tune of $28,075 for lowering his helmet on the tackle. This comes just a few short days after the Raiders announced that Abram will miss the rest of the 2019 NFL season.

A unique (and painful) defense: #Raiders S Johnathan Abram plans to appeal a $28,075 fine for lowering the head to initiate contact … on the play where the first-round pick suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. https://t.co/L3CgOtvUxw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2019

However, per Pelissero, Abram isn’t going down without a fight.

“A source familiar with the plan said Abram will appeal the fine, arguing he initiated contact with his shoulder,” said Pelissero. “The evidence? Abram suffered a rotator cuff injury on the play in question when he knocked Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton out of bounds to prevent a completion late in the first half.”

The hit in question seems to be the one that NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger broke down below.

.@Raiders @JohnathanAbram1 with this splattering to save a reception before half. It’s of many bone crunching hits from this missile. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ksoace6tel — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 10, 2019

It’s not the best angle, but it does seem like he did lower his head to make the tackle. That being said, it doesn’t look like his head made contact with the receiver at all. Abram may have a chance to win this or at least get the fine reduced as Pelissero explains:

“The $28,705 fine is standard for a first offense of impermissible use of the helmet. Even if the NFL doesn’t throw out the fine, Abram likely can get it reduced. The collective-bargaining agreement allows players to argue a fine is excessive if it exceeds 25 percent of a player’s weekly salary for a first offense; Abram’s weekly base salary is the rookie minimum of $29,117.64.”

This probably won’t be the last time that Abram gets fined. He’s not a dirty player by any means, he’s just very aggressive and seems to let his love for hitting get in the way of common sense from time to time. As he gains more experience, he should get a better idea of what he can get away with.

Surgery ‘Went Well’ for Johnathan Abram

Abram underwent surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff on Friday and took to Instagram to offer an update.

His caption says:

“Some things don’t go as planned & all you can do is make the most of them. Had big goals for myself & my team. I know my teammates will hold it down & all I can do is make new goals for next year and set out to accomplish them. Surgery went really well and I’m forever thankful for all the love & support each and everyone of you sent! Best believe I’m coming back harder than ever.”

It’s a promising sign that his surgery seems to have been a success. The Raiders recently brought on Juston Burris to fill in while Abram is out, but the team will definitely miss him on the field for the rest of 2019.

