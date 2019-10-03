David Njoku Calls out Jets Corner for ‘Cheap Shot’

David Njoku believes the hit that landed him on injured reserve was not a clean one.

The former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns voiced his displeasure with the Jets and in particular cornerback Nate Hairston, who delivered the hit that left Njoku with a concussion and broken wrist.

“It was a cheap shot,” Njoku told reporters on Thursday. “But it is what it is. It’s football. It comes with it.

“But I thank God that I’m alive. It could’ve been a lot worse. So, yeah, I’m just happy to be here and just working.”

Now on IR with the wrist injury, Njoku will be eligible to return Nov. 24th against the Dolphins, but that is contingent on if he makes a recovery in time to make it back on the field this season. He made it very clear that it is his expectation to be back on the field this season.

“I’m definitely coming back once I get cleared and I’m ready to go,” he said. “But it’s definitely good to stay away from needles and all that stuff, so I think I chose the right decision.”

Njoku was a bit lighthearted about the incident and said being able to be around his teammates has helped him get through the first major injury of his career. He played in 16 games his first two seasons in the league.

“Tremendously, man,” Njoku said. “During camp time, we grind so much together, we work together, we struggle, we sweat, we bleed together, so whenever one of us goes down with whatever it may be, our teammates just pick us up, our spirits and everything, our hopes, so it means a lot for us.”

Ricky Seals-Jones Emerges as Major Weapon for Browns

After he was released by the Arizona Cardinals on cut day, the Browns claimed Ricky Seals-Jones on waivers, reuniting him with Freddie Kitchens, who coaching him his rookie season in the desert.

So far, the athletic tight end has filled in admirably for Njoku. In his first full serving of action last week against the Ravens he recorded three 3 for 82 yards and 1 touchdown. RSJ played 21 snaps compared to just six the week prior.

“We have seen things in him. He had not been here very long, but in practice, it was set to where it was building trust to where we will call those things in the game,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Obviously, it is just going to continue to grow, and the more reps that he gets I think that is just as much better he is going to get, as well.”

Last season he started five games for the Cardinals, collecting 343 yards and a touchdown. In his two seasons, Seals-Jones has 544 totals receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Seals-Jones made the the transition from wide receiver to tight end when he made it to the NFL ranks, something that Mayfield thinks has helped him be so successful as a pass-catcher.

“They are different in the sense of Ricky has been a receiver in the past,” Mayfield said. “I think route-running wise it is something that he is a little more natural in, and David is more natural in just ability. To each their own, but they both create somewhat of the same mismatch problem.”

Browns Frustrated With Holds on Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was held to a career-low 20 yards on just two catches against the Ravens, but the star wide receiver didn’t complain, watching the team win their biggest game of the season to date. He also did all the little things, something head coach Freddie Kitchens has praised OBJ for.

“If you want to judge Odell Beckham, everybody knows about his skill level and his skill set,” Kitchens said. “But if you want to know about Odell Beckham, put on those plays where Jarvis Landry is down the field 40 and 50 yards. Look who’s down there with him trying to get him into the end zone. Look who’s down there making their block. Look who’s blocking 44 (Humphrey) before he gets punched in the throat. So if you want to tell about Odell Beckham as a football player and as a person, look at those plays.”

Kitchens went to bat for his wide receiver again on Thursday, blasting how defenses are choosing to play him.

“Here is what I think is difficult: for Odell not to be able to run a route without getting grabbed,” Kitchens said. “I think that is what frustrates him. We are working on him just staying to course, and he does a good job of staying of course. I will just say that.”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Says Browns Have ‘Set the Standard’