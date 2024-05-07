Proposed Major NBA Trade Sends $221 Million Suns Star to Magic for Haul

The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are two teams who face major decisions this NBA offseason prompting plenty of trade rumors for both franchises. Yet, these decisions are for very different reasons as the Suns failed to win a playoff game despite a bloated payroll led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Magic roster has plenty of holes, but the young team took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. As for the Suns, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd pondered whether it is time to move on from Devin Booker.

Co-host Jason Timpf pitched the idea of Orlando being a potential landing spot for Booker given the team’s need for shooting as well as another shot creator. What would a potential Magic trade package look like for Booker? Timpf believes the Suns could land Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter and Jonathan Isaac plus picks for the four-time All-Star.

Just a bit of an editor’s note here, the Suns would need to add some salary to this deal for it to work under the cap. Let’s take a look at why a blockbuster Booker deal could be viable for both the Magic and Suns.

Suns Rumors: Will Phoenix Consider a Blockbuster Trade for Devin Booker?

Magic president Jeff Weltman faces two potential paths this offseason. Orlando could add incremental pieces to build around Banchero, Suggs and Franz Wagner.

The Magic could also get aggressive and look to land another star like Booker via the trade market. This path would require Orlando to breakup with pieces of their young core.

“I would call Orlando, and I’d be like, ‘Hey, you got Paolo Banchero, but you just lost a series to the Cavs because nobody can create a shot other than Paolo and no one can make jumpers. So, you need somebody that can come in and just be like a skill guard next to Paolo Banchero,'” Timpf explained during a May 5, 2024 edition of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.”

“And so, I’d call them, and I’d be like I want Jalen Suggs. I want Jonathan Isaac, and I want Wendell Carter Jr. That’s a lot. That is a haul. Those are three really good young players,” Timpf added.

“… By the way, you might be able to even coax Orlando into throwing you a draft pick or two in that deal. Who knows, depending on how that conversation would go.”

Magic Rumors: Orlando Could Be a Potential Landing Spot in Trade for Suns Star Devin Booker

This may be a haul for the Suns, but the Magic would have to strongly consider this potential blockbuster trade. Suggs would be the one player that would make Orlando think twice.

The former top-five pick has become the Magic’s heartbeat and best perimeter defender. Suggs’ impact on the Magic goes beyond the stat sheet but consider these numbers from Booker. The star guard averaged 27.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4% from long range in 68 starts this season.

This deal would represent a significant financial commitment for Orlando, both now and in the future. Booker is set to begin a four-year, $221 million supermax deal next season which is slated to run through 2027-28. The star would have a $49.3 million cap hit next season.

We have seen teams like the New York Knicks successfully build around one star (Jalen Brunson) with largely a collection of role players. For as good as the Magic have been defensively, Orlando’s offense struggled mightily in the postseason.

The Magic may prefer to address this need in free agency instead of giving up assets via trade. Yet, none of the available free agents will be quite the caliber of player like Booker. It remains to be seen whether the Suns will explore potential trades for Booker or Durant this offseason.