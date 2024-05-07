Eagles’ $38 Million All-Pro Named Potential ‘Surprise’ Cut

The Philadelphia Eagles invested significant resources during the 2024 NFL Draft in the future of the cornerback position, and that future might arrive much sooner than anticipated.

After choosing Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round before trading up in the second round to select Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles landed two of the premier players in a loaded draft class at the position.

Aggressively upgrading at cornerback was likely by design after cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay struggled down the stretch of a woefully disappointing finish to the 2023 campaign. Philadelphia lost five of six games to close out the regular season before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round, with frequent coverage breakdowns and poor tackling becoming a hallmark in the secondary.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Bradberry could be among upcoming “surprise” cuts across the league.

“The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear they needed to improve the secondary in the draft,” Meirov writes. “And they did, selecting Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell in the first round and trading up for Iowa’s Cooper DeJean in the second round.

“James Bradberry was a disappointment last season, and it’s fair to wonder what his role will be if Mitchell and/or DeJean prove they deserve to be on the field right away alongside Darius Slay.”

Bradberry, who was named a Second-Team All-Pro selection during a stellar 2022 campaign, regressed dramatically in 2023.

Last season, Bradberry, who signed a three-year contract worth $38 million in 2022, was frequently targeted by opposing quarterbacks who posted a whopping 108.6 passer rating when throwing his direction as receivers averaged 12.3 yards per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 30-year-old Bradberry posted 54 total tackles with just one interception last season, and his struggles likely prompted the Eagles’ draft weekend aggressiveness at cornerback.

How Much Would Cutting James Bradberry Cost?

Play

Whether the Eagles even consider releasing Bradberry likely hinges on Mitchell or DeJean proving this spring and during training camp that they belong in the starting lineup, especially given the cap ramifications of making such a bold move.

Releasing Bradberry prior to June 1 would trigger a $15.118 million dead-money charge, according to Spotrac, in addition to costing $10.813 million against the cap for the upcoming season.

Even potentially designating Bradberry as a June 1 release — which typically creates added cap space for teams, provides little relief.

If the Eagles were to release Bradberry Post-June 1, it would trigger a $4.3 million dead-money charge, cost $10.813 million in dead-money against the Cap in 2025 and wouldn’t create any cap space for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, releasing Bradberry post-June 1 in 2025 would create $4.724 million in cap space next season while triggering a $3.09 million dead-money charge in 2025 and $7.718 in dead-money in 2026.

Barring some sort of disastrous showing from Bradberry during training camp and the preseason, the Eagles aren’t likely to move on from the veteran cornerback because of the substantial cap ramifications such a move would trigger.

Howie Roseman Explains Contract Extension Thought Process

Play

In addition to being one of the more active teams in free agency, and adding star power across the roster, general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have taken care of some of the franchise’s most gifted homegrown talents this offseason.

Former Eagles draft picks DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata, and marquee wide receiver A.J. Brown all signed contract extensions this offseason that make them among the highest-paid players at their position.

During an appearance on SiriusXM, Roseman reveals why Philadelphia prioritizes taking care of their own.

“You can’t have a good culture if you’re not rewarding the people who have been here, the people that have kind of gone through it,” Roseman said on the Adam Schein Show on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio on May 3. “It’s great to sign free agents, but we have to get back and make sure we’re continuing to draft, developing, and paying our own on and off the field. That’s really important.”

In addition to this offseason’s moves, the Eagles also signed quarterback Jalen Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert to long-term contracts last offseason.

Roseman’s prowess in the NFL Draft, adept cap management, and prioritizing keeping a homegrown core in place have helped the Eagles become consistent contenders under Roseman’s watch, including appearing in two Super Bowls with two different head coaches and two different quarterbacks within five years.