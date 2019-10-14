Carmelo Anthony Update: Former Knick Thinks Anthony Looks Great in Social Media Videos

Carmelo Anthony has not played in NBA since last November as a member of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets would deactivate Anthony after ten games into last season and then would trade him on Jan 21, 2019, to the Chicago Bulls, According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

The Bulls would later waive Anthony on February 1st, and when he cleared waivers, many expected that he would sign with the Los Angles Lakers. After a 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic last season, Lakers’ forward LeBron James was asked about the possibility of Carmelo Anthony joining the team. He would direct the question about Carmelo Anthony to Lakers’ front office.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” James told reporters. “That’s not a question to ask me. Right now, we have 15 roster spots, right? We don’t have a roster spot open right now, so that’s not a question for myself.”

LeBron’s comments towards Anthony foreshadow how difficult it would be for the future Hall of Famer to landing employment after his departure from the Houston Rockets.

Many of the teams, who might have been interested in signing Anthony, did not have any roster spots available to bring him. Other teams didn’t feel that Carmelo fit their teams’ plan in the long run.

Back on November 12, 2018, The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears was featured on The Jump and reported that the Lakers and Carmelo wouldn’t be an option. Spears suggested that teams such as the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Former Knick Kristaps Porzingis Weighed in on Carmelo Anthony being unsigned

“Melo [Carmelo Anthony] looks great physically in the videos on social media and obviously one of the best offensive players of all time. So he is going to score the ball no matter what, but different situations are going on, and he wants to be in a certain place where he could win. Also, finish his career how he would like to; it’s hard to say. But I would love to see Melo on a team definitely,” Porzingis told Fanatics View.

Is Isolation Ball Still Effective in the NBA?

” Yeah, I still believe so, at the end of the day it still 5 on 5 and it is hard to stop one guy. It takes more people, and that draws more attention than you will have open shots. He doesn’t need to do that; he can do other things on the floor. So, I think it is a matter of time once he is in the right place, he can continue his career,” said Porzingis.

Will Carmelo Anthony Return to the NBA This Season?

“I would hope,” TNT’s Kenny Smith tells Fanatics View.

“I’m a Carmelo Anthony fan, so I would hope someone picks him up.”

Hall of Famer Steve Nash Feels Carmelo Anthony Still Has Something to Offer

“Melo’s a Hall of Famer,” Nash told me.

“One of the truly great scorers the league’s had. He’s still got something to offer, and I hope he lands on a team.”

So What’s Next for Carmelo?

“I can name some teams,” Kenny Smith told Fanatics View.

“The Spurs he could fit in right away, Lakers, he would fit in Brooklyn. This is just off the top of my head without doing any research because I am a fan, but not that big of a fan of every team. Right off the bat, can name five teams that he would fit in.”

According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, Carmelo Anthony is said to be in great physical shape, and his representation is fighting the perception that he could no longer be an effective teammate.

“He has been the scapegoat for a few teams that didn’t play up to their potential,” one source said. “Obviously, that is sticking with him. They’re showing teams he can play, but they’re also making the case that the negative reputation stuff is BS, that he is not a team-killer, that other people put the blame on him the last few years that he didn’t deserve.”

