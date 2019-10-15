Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Breaks Silence on Job Security Rumors

The status quo.

That’s what Jason Garrett is clinging to along with his tenuous hold on the Dallas Cowboys‘ head coaching job. In the face of swirling rumors over his possible (some say inevitable) ouster, Garrett has received no assurances from the Joneses, nor any guarantees for the remainder of his contract year.

Like one of his players on an injury report, he’s merely day-to-day.

“I’m focused on doing my job as well as I can do it,” Garrett said Monday, per The Athletic.

For another week, Garrett didn’t fulfill his job responsibilites, failing to have Dallas ready to play. The result was a third consecutive loss, this time at the hands of the previously-winless New York Jets — a rock-bottom moment for the 53-year-old and his 77-year-old boss, who “celebrated” his birthday Sunday, as luck would have it.

“I’m going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “But the big thing I want to say is it’s not just [Garrett]. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

Jones has fired only one head coach (Wade Phillips) in his reign as Cowboys czar. Ironically, Garrett was tabbed as Phillips’ replacement and has since failed to relinquish the position despite annual fan blowback and perennial playoff futility.

Taking him at his word, there won’t be a second.

“I haven’t even glanced there in my mind about [any] long-term future,” Jones said Sunday night, via The Athletic. “I’m looking in the future as next week against those Eagles.”

Garrett a Goner at the Bye?

The door isn’t slammed entirely shut on Garrett’s potential termination. While the Cowboys insist publicly that the embattled head coach will not be fired in-season, they are privately allowing the situation to play out a little further before never saying never.

Upon pressing a source for knowledge of Garrett’s job security, NFL Network’s Jane Slater was told to “circle back next Monday,” which is one day after Dallas hosts the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Should they drop their fourth straight game and fall below .500, with a Super Bowl-caliber roster and equal aspirations, Garrett might not survive until the team’s Week 8 bye.

“Too early to jump ship too early to build one too,” Slater’s source said. “The thing is you can look up and we’re 13-3 or hell 3-13. Right now it’s premature to take either side.”

Garrett Responds to Pederson’s Guarantee

In advance of their Sunday Night Football showdown, Eagles coach Doug Pederson kicked off the inevitable divisional smack-talk, grabbing headlines by guaranteeing a victory at JerryWorld.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play,” Pederson said in a radio interview Monday. “And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East.”

Garrett’s answer to Pederson was entirely less emphatic: “My response is we’re excited about the challenge. Obviously, they’re a great football team. We’re going to focus on ourselves and what we need to do to prepare and play our best football on Sunday night.”

