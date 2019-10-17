Timberwolves: Karl Towns, Jaylen Brown Celtics Trade Discussed

Earlier this week, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns sat down with Marc Spears of The Undefeated. During the interview, Towns was asked about Minnesota not being mentioned as one of the elite teams in the Western Conference, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Denver Nuggets.

“Everyone always sleeps on people in Minnesota because they don’t hear our name a lot,” Towns, who was named a 2019 NBA Western Conference All-Star,” told The Undefeated.

“That’s fine. That’s cool. We are going to come from the underground and just find ourselves in the playoffs if we continue to do what we’re doing-“It’s fine. Keep sleeping on us.”

Last season, the Timberwolves failed to make the playoffs after making it in 2018, with former Timberwolve Jimmy Butler. The team traded Butler along with Justin Patton last November to Philadephia in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić, and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

In ten games last season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals. The Timberwolves would finish the 2018-19 season with a 36-46 record. This offseason, Minnesota signed Jordan Bell, Jake Layman, and Shabazz Napier and drafted former Red Raider Jarrett Culver with the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. They will also get back Robert Covington, who missed some time last season with a knee injury.

But Could Towns Be Moved Before the Trade Deadline This Season?

According to Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, he was told, “Celtics GM has bounced the idea of Jaylen Brown, Grant, Smart, Langford and a pair of picks for Towns.”

Last December 15, on the Woj & Lowe show, Wojnarowski revealed that Boston had their sights set on Davis for the past five seasons.

“Boston has been hawking Anthony Davis for years. They always hoped that it would be—whether it’s the end of this season or the beginning of next before the trade deadline—that they would gather up all those assets, all those picks Danny Ainge has, young players, and they’d be the team to be able to get Anthony Davis, said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“But now you have L.A., and if they get shut out in free agency, they’re going to have to take all their young players to try to use them to get Anthony Davis.”

Unfortunately, for the Celtics, they weren’t able to land the Davis. Instead, the Pelicans traded Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks.

Numerous reports added that the Pelicans’total draft picks includes: this year’s No. 4 overall selection, a top-eight protected pick in 2021 (which becomes unprotected in 2022 ), the right to swap first-round picks with the Lakers in 2023, and an unprotected 2024 first-round pick that New Orleans can defer to 2025.

As for Towns, he and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a five-year extension worth $190 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.