Patrick Mahomes Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

Thursday Night Football in Week 7 began with nearly instant concern, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a leg injury. On a fourth down in the first half, Mahomes attempted a quarterback sneak and was in obvious pain almost immediately after the play.

The following scene was shown after the play which featured Mahomes wincing and initially believed to be in need of a cart to get off the field.

Patrick Mahomes is down and the cart is coming out. Matt Moore will take over at QB for the Chiefs.#KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/4J9mhO574o — SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 18, 2019

Immediately after the injury, it appeared trainers were working on Mahomes’ knee and the video crew caught the scene.

Mahomes wound up not needing the cart and was seen walking back to the locker room to get X-rays, which was at least somewhat of a positive sign. Unfortunately, the aftermath of it did not appear great, as they revealed on the television broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes heading to the X-Ray room at Mile High. pic.twitter.com/Qky8Glikvt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2019

Patrick Mahomes Ruled out, Believed to Be Knee Injury

After Mahomes had left the field, the update from FOX Sports analyst Erin Andrews featured news that the quarterback was in the X-ray room for just a short period. He was then immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

The severity is unknown, but Andrews did state that Mahomes pointed to the outside of his knee after the injury.

