Update on Clippers’ Guard Landry Shamet’s Injury

Los Angeles Clippers’ guard Landry Shamet went down in pain in Monday’s 98-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors. With 1:45 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Shamet was defending Raptors’ Fred VanVleet who was making way towards the basket. In an attempted layup, VanVleet’s foot appeared to make contact with Shamet’s left foot, taking the guard down. Shamet was helped off of the court and didn’t return. ESPN reported, Los Angeles Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers was unaware of the severity of the injury.

Shamet was scheduled for an MRI this morning, November 12th. By the looks of it, Shamet seemed to suffer extreme pain. Fortunately, Per Adrain Wonjnarowski, Shamet’s MRI revealed he avoided significant injury. The guard suffers Grade 2 high sprain on his left ankle.