Cowboys Announce CB Out for Remainder of Season After Injury

Anthony Brown may have taken his last snap in Dallas.

The veteran cornerback will miss the rest of the season due to a torn triceps injury he sustained in the Cowboys‘ Week 11 win over the Lions, head coach Jason Garrett announced Monday.

Brown will undergo corrective surgery and be moved to the injured reserve list in the coming days.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick, Brown finishes his 2019 campaign with 17 tackles and five pass deflections across nine appearances. Paramount to the team’s secondary depth, he worked behind starting corners Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie, splitting reps with Jourdan Lewis.

Brown broke up one pass in Dallas’ 35-27 victory in the Motor City.

For his career, the Purdue product has compiled 172 tackles, 32 deflections, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Brown’s best year came in 2017, when he notched 11 PBUs and picked off two passes.

Brown, making $2.025 million in the final year of his rookie deal, is slated to enter unrestricted free agency in March.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

How to Replace Brown

The Cowboys’ secondary is the sum of their parts; no one player, aside from maybe Jones, stands out as the star. Brown was a contributor but his loss is hardly a death blow for the playoff-contending club.

With him sidelined, Dallas will lean more heavily on Lewis and little-used CB C.J. Goodwin, who’s made just six tackles in 10 games this season. They also could turn to defensive back Josh Jones, the former Packer they signed to the practice squad in October and promoted to the active roster last week.

The Cowboys have two corners — Donovan Olumba and D.J. White — on the taxi squad they may elevate to offset Brown’s absence. Doing so would require the team releasing one player from the 53-man unit.

Cooper ‘Fighting’ To Play in Week 12

You probably noticed — or not noticed, as the case may be — the lack of Amari Cooper in Detroit. That’s because he tweaked his worrisome knee, which limited him in practice prior to the game. Cooper was on the field for 41 of 74 offensive snaps and finished with only three catches for 38 yards.

Don’t expect him to do much, if anything, in practice this week, as the Cowboys ready for a season-defining road showdown with the mighty New England Patriots. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken is “still fighting through” the knee ailment, indicating that discomfort remains for the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb benefited from a disabled Cooper against the Lions. Each crossed the century mark in receiving, with Gallup the biggest beneficiary, collecting a game-high 148 yards on nine grabs.

READ NEXT: Rob Gronkowski Raises Eyebrows with Comment About Playing For Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL